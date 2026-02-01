French IT giant Capgemini to sell US subsidiary after row over ICE links

The logo of French IT firm Capgemini at its Paris headquarters, one of France’s largest listed companies. (AFP pic)

PARIS : French IT giant Capgemini said Sunday it was selling its subsidiary working for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency amid international controversy over the deaths of two people in ICE operations.

Capgemini, which operates in about 50 countries and is one of France’s largest listed companies, held an extraordinary board meeting this weekend after being the subject of questions in parliament and calls for transparency from the government.

The company has been in the spotlight for days over the deal its American subsidiary signed with ICE to identify foreigners on US soil and track their locations.

The killings of two people — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — by ICE and border patrol (CBP) agents in Minneapolis have made world headlines, provoking widespread condemnation of the American agency.

“The divestiture process of this business will be initiated immediately,” the company said in a statement, referring to Capgemini Government Solutions.

“Capgemini determined that the customary legal restrictions imposed for contracting with federal government entities carrying out classified activities in the United States did not allow the Group to exercise appropriate control over certain aspects of the operations of this subsidiary,” the statement said.

The subsidiary represents 0.4 percent of the group’s global 2025 estimated revenue and less than two percent of its US revenue, the company said.

In an internal message sent to employees, the group said that the disputed contract, awarded in December, was “the subject of an appeal”.

Campaign group Multinationals Observatory revealed the ICE contract.