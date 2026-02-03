Airbus sees growing Asia-Pacific demand for smaller planes

The A220’s 100–160 seating capacity and range make it perfect for the Asian market, connecting locations such as Vietnam and Japan. (EPA Images pic)

SINGAPORE : The Asia-Pacific aviation market is entering the next stage of expansion, plane maker Airbus said on Tuesday, focused on opening routes with lower passenger volume and creating stronger demand for smaller single-aisle aircraft.

The European manufacturer said it expects increased Asian interest in its A220 family of aircraft, a narrow-body plane that can complement the larger and popular A320 line.

Joost Van der Heijden, senior vice president for marketing at Airbus, said the A220 has already “transformed networks” in North America and Europe.

“It has the size and the range capability and the cabin product to make those longer, thinner routes that are too small for a larger single aisle,” Van der Heijden told reporters.

“We see it can do the same… as Asia Pacific is moving into the next phase of network development… where more and more of the new secondary, thinner markets will be opened,” he said at the opening day of the biennial Singapore Airshow.

The A220 “is ideal for that market because of its capacity and because of its range,” he added.

For example, the plane – which can carry 100-160 passengers – will allow people to fly directly from the beaches of Vietnam to the mountains of Hokkaido in Japan.

Australian carrier Qantas and Air Niugini are among those currently flying the plane in the Asia-Pacific region.

Now in its tenth year, the Singapore Airshow is the region’s premier aviation exhibition event and features both civilian and defence companies.