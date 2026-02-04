Peru’s exports jump to record in 2025 after mega-port’s launch

The Chancay mega-port on Peru’s central coast was built by the Chinese firm Cosco Shipping. (EPA Images pic)

LIMA : Peru’s exports hit a new record in 2025, jumping 21% from the prior year, fuelled by the launch of a massive port on the country’s central coast.

The South American country’s exports totalled US$90.08 billion last year, thanks to higher sales of mining and agricultural products, the government said on Tuesday.

China, whose purchases increased by 30% last year, also remains Peru’s main trading partner, receiving 32% of the country’s total exports, according to Peru’s trade ministry.

The boost in sales to China follows the late 2024 operational launch of the Chancay mega-port on Peru’s central coast.

The port, built by the Chinese firm Cosco Shipping, established a new direct trade route between Asia and South America.

The EU is the second-largest market for Peruvian products, with its purchases growing by 24% year-on-year in 2025.

The third largest is the US, which saw a 6.4% year-on-year increase in imports from Peru, according to the ministry.

In 2025, Peru’s mining exports grew by 25% year-on-year, while the agricultural sector advanced by 18.5%, the ministry highlighted. Peru is the world’s third-largest copper producer.