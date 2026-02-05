Foreign weekly inflows to Japan’s long-term bonds hit 9-1/2-month high

They acquired a net 2.08 trillion yen (US$13.26 billion), the most since April 12, worth of Japanese long-term bonds, data from Japan’s Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
The 40-year JGB auction last week held a bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand, of 2.76, the highest since a sale in March 2025.
Foreigners also purchased a net 1.13 trillion yen worth of Japanese short-term bills, logging the first weekly net purchase in three weeks.
Japanese stocks saw foreign inflows for a sixth consecutive week, totalling 494.6 billion yen.
The Nikkei hit a record high of 54,782.83 earlier in the week, but traders witnessed some consolidation on Thursday amid a sell-off in technology shares on concerns over hefty valuations.
Japanese investors, meanwhile, purchased a net 713.7 billion yen worth of foreign long-term debt securities in the most recent week as they registered their largest weekly net purchase since Sept 20, 2025.
They also invested 454.6 billion yen in foreign stocks, booking a fourth weekly net purchase in five.