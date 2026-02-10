Asian stocks rise as Nikkei sets fresh record, dollar drops

MSCI’s broadest Asia-Pacific index outside Japan rose 0.4%, while the Nikkei 225 jumped 2.1% to a fresh record high. (EPA Images pic)

SINGAPORE : Asian stocks advanced for a second day in early trading on Tuesday, led by an extended rally in Tokyo’s benchmark after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s decisive election victory over the weekend.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4%, while the Nikkei 225 jumped 2.1%, rising for a third consecutive day to a fresh record high.

US equity futures cooled off after a two-day rally, with S&P 500 e-mini futures down 0.1%, partially retracing gains on Wall Street overnight. On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9% as technology stocks found their footing following last week’s AI-sparked selloff.

“Overall, we actually are quite positive on the economic situation, although we see maybe some cracks,” said Kees Verbaas, Robeco’s global head of fundamental equity.

“The investment programmes of the large companies are increasing rather than decreasing… which typically is good for economic activity,” he added. “A lot of the AI supply chain is only possible thanks to emerging markets.”

With several critical economic reports due for release later this week including retail sales, inflation and delayed payrolls data, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday that US job gains could be lower in the coming months as the Trump administration’s immigration policies slow labor force growth and new AI tools boost productivity.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading steady near its lowest levels of the month at 96.97. The index logged its biggest one-day drop in two weeks on Monday, following a Bloomberg News report that Chinese regulators advised financial institutions to curb holdings of US Treasury bonds due to concern over concentration risk and market volatility.

Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that senior US treasury staff visited China last week “to strengthen channels of communication” between Washington and Beijing.

Against the Chinese yuan trading offshore in Hong Kong, the dollar was flat at 6.9167 yuan.

“Elevating the renminbi’s global role is moving up the policy agenda,” analysts from Alpine Macro wrote in a research note. “Beijing’s main goal is not to challenge the dollar’s dominance but to reduce vulnerability to it.”

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond edged up 0.2 basis point to 4.196%.

Market pricing continues to indicate that the Federal Reserve will remain on hold until June. Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 17.7% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the US central bank’s next two-day meeting on March 18, compared to a 18.4% chance on Friday, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

In commodities markets, WTI crude was down 0.1% at US$64.15 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.9% to US$5,018.59 per ounce, while silver slumped 2.7% to US$81.13 per ounce.

Bitcoin slid 0.9% to US$69,756.85, while ether shed 1.1% to US$2,098.21.