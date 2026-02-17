Warner Bros. is reopening talks with Paramount Pictures over its buyout offer

Warner Bros. Discovery prefers the Netflix merger and has scheduled a special shareholders meeting to vote on it on March 20. (WBD pic)

NEW YORK : Warner Bros. Discovery said Tuesday it has reopened talks with Paramount Skydance on its buyout offer, giving the company a week to beat a rival Netflix bid.

These discussions, scheduled to end Feb 23, are designed to give Paramount Skydance a chance to make its “best and final offer,” Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement that stressed it prefers the Netflix merger and has scheduled a special shareholders meeting to vote on it on March 20.

Television and film titan Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns CNN, announced in late October that it was open to acquisition offers. Its board subsequently accepted a bid from Netflix to buy only its streaming and studio business.

Paramount Skydance is seeking to buy all of Warner Bros. Discovery for US$108 billion. Netflix is offering US$83 billion for its more limited merger.

The Netflix offer does not include Warner Bros. Discovery’s television properties such as CNN and Discovery. Those would belong to a newly created, publicly traded company called Discovery Global if the deal goes through.

Paramount Skydance accuses the Warner Bros. Discovery board of failing to present shareholders with the details needed to properly compare its offer to the Netflix bid.

During the talks that opened Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery said it will discuss “deficiencies that remain unresolved and clarify certain terms of PSKY’s proposed merger agreement.”

Paramount CEO David Ellison insists that his offer, largely financed by his father, multi-billionaire Larry Ellison, will not face the regulatory scrutiny in the US and Europe that could derail or seriously delay the Netflix deal.

With that in mind, Paramount has offered to pay Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders a “ticking fee” of 25 cents per share — roughly US$650 million per quarter — for every quarter the deal is not closed beyond Dec 31, 2026.

Paramount has also pledged to cover the US$2.8 billion termination fee owed if Warner Bros. Discovery walks away from the Netflix agreement.

Paramount’s offer is fully financed by US$43.6 billion in equity commitments from Larry Ellison and RedBird Capital Partners, alongside US$54 billion in debt financing from Bank of America, Citigroup, and Apollo Global Management.

Critics say Netflix’s acquisition of Warner Bros. would give the streaming giant too much control over Hollywood production, which is already under pressure from the streaming revolution and Netflix’s lack of commitment to theatrical releases for its movies.

To address concerns about theatrical distribution, Netflix has committed to giving Warner Bros. films a 45-day theatrical window if the acquisition goes through.

A successful buyout by Paramount would see a major media property that includes CNN fall under the control of the Ellison family, which has close ties to the Trump administration.

David Ellison’s recent takeover of CBS, part of the Paramount empire, has brought major editorial changes to its news coverage that are widely seen as more sympathetic to conservative criticisms of mainstream media in the United States.

Larry Ellison is also a major investor in the US operations of TikTok, at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

At a recent Senate hearing, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos faced questions from Republicans about alleged political bias, telling lawmakers that “Netflix has no political agenda of any kind.”