Ringgit closes higher against greenback on cautious market sentiment

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said a 10 to 15-day nuclear deal deadline given by US president Donald Trump has led to a risk-off mode.
“Concern about possible military conflict has resulted in Brent crude prices going up by 0.89% to US$72.30 per barrel,” he told Bernama, adding that the US government has stationed its military assets in the Middle East.
At the close, the ringgit traded higher against a basket of major currencies.
At 6pm, the ringgit rose to 3.8995/3.9055 versus the greenback from yesterday’s close of 3.9045/3.9125.
It appreciated versus the Japanese yen to 2.5092/2.5132 from 2.5221/2.5275 at Thursday’s close, strengthened against the euro to 4.5882/4.5952 from 4.6073/4.6168 yesterday, and edged up vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.2511/5.2591 from 5.2730/5.2838 previously.
The local note also traded higher against its Asean peers.
The ringgit improved versus the Singapore dollar to 3.0724/3.0774 from 3.0817/3.0882 yesterday, was higher versus the Thai baht at 12.4952/12.5216 from 12.5196/12.5521, advanced against the Indonesian rupiah to 230.8/231.3 from 231.1/231.6, and was firmer against the Philippine peso at 6.70/6.72 from 6.73/6.75 previously.