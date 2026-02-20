Trump meets Novartis CEO, says drugmaker building 11 US plants

A Novartis spokesperson said the company updated the US government on new US facilities and plans to expand its radioligand therapy network. (EPA Images pic)

ROME : US President Donald Trump said he met Vas Narasimhan, the chief executive officer of Swiss drugmaker Novartis, at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump, addressing workers at a steel plant in Rome, Georgia, on Thursday, said Narasimhan told him during the meeting that his company was building 11 US plants as a result of the president’s tariff policies.

“We appreciate the opportunity to update the US government on our progress, including recent groundbreakings for manufacturing and research facilities in North Carolina and California and plans to expand our radioligand therapy manufacturing network with a new site in Florida,” a spokesperson for Novartis told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The statement did not add any details on the number of facilities planned in the US.

Last year, the Swiss drugmaker said it planned to spend US$23 billion to build and expand 10 facilities in the US after the Trump administration threatened to impose drug import duties.