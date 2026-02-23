Bursa opens higher as tariff outlook supports markets

The main index adds 4.45 points to 1,757.28, taking its cue from Wall Street’s firmer close last week.

KUALA LUMPUR:
Bursa Malaysia opened higher on Monday, taking its cue from Wall Street’s firmer close last week, amid the latest US tariff developments.

At 9.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 4.45 points to 1,757.28 compared with Friday’s close of 1,752.83.

The benchmark index had opened 4.14 points higher at 1,756.97.

The broader market was positive with gainers thumping losers 266 to 119, while 308 counters were unchanged, 2,087 counters untraded, and 24 were suspended.

Market turnover stood at 155.05 million shares worth RM109.56 million.

