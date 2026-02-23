US says trade deals remain in force despite court ruling on tariffs

Jamieson Greer said that trading partners should honour the trade agreements with US. (EPA Images photo)

NEW YORK : US trade deals with the European Union, China and other partners remain in force despite the Supreme Court ruling that struck down many of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, a top official said Sunday.

“So we’re having active conversations with them. We want them to understand that these deals are going to be good deals,” US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on the CBS program “Face the Nation.”

He added: “We expect to stand by them. We expect our partners to stand by them.”

But European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said on the same show she is not sure what the consequences of the US court decision are.

“So I hope it’s going to be clarified, and it’s going to be sufficiently thought through, so that we don’t have, again, more challenges, and the proposals will be in compliance with the constitution, in compliance with the law,” said Lagarde.

Greer said a meeting planned for April between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is “not to fight about trade.”

“It’s to maintain stability, make sure that the Chinese are holding up their end of our deal and buying American agricultural products and Boeings and other things, and making sure they’re sending us the rare earth that we need,” Greer said on ABC.

On Friday the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the president had exceeded his authority in imposing tariffs under a 1977 economic emergency powers act, saying Congress had to give its approval.

Trump reacted furiously and announced a new 10 percent global duty on imports under a different legal authority, then raised it to 15 percent on Saturday. It kicks in on Tuesday, is due to last 150 days and has exemptions for some products.

“It’s important to understand that over the years, Congress has delegated enormous tariff setting authority to the president,” Greer said on CBS. He added that tariffs imposed outside the authority struck down by the court remain in effect.

Asked about Trump’s decision to quickly raise the new tariff from 10 percent to 15 percent, Greer said the latter was the top level the president was allowed by law.

“The president has been campaigning on tariffs and protecting American industry for many years, and he does what he says, he delivers on his promises,” Greer said.