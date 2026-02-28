Air France cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut

Air France said it will communicate later about its flight schedule to Tel Aviv and Beirut for the coming days. (AFP pic)

PARIS : Air France cancelled its Tel Aviv and Beirut flights today as the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, saying it would provide schedule updates later.

Iran, Iraq and Israel have closed their airspaces to civilian traffic and US embassies in the Gulf urged American citizens to take shelter.

“Due to the security situation at the destination, the airline has decided to cancel its flights scheduled for Feb 28 to/from Tel Aviv and to/from Beirut,” Air France told AFP.

“Air France will communicate later on its flight schedule to these destinations for the coming days,” the airline added.

Earlier today, the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran, with US President Donald Trump vowing to “annihilate” the country’s navy and missile sites.