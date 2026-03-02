Bursa sees red in early trade, CI below 1,700 points

KUALA LUMPUR : Bursa Malaysia opened in the red, with the benchmark index falling more than 1.0%, in line with most regional markets, amid intensified risk-off sentiment as concerns over the Middle East conflict escalated.

At 9.20am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 20.10 points, or 1.17%, to 1,696.51 from Friday’s close of 1,716.61, after opening 27.97 points lower at 1,688.64.

Market breadth was negative, with losers outnumbering gainers 778 to 150, while 233 counters were unchanged. A total of 1,464 counters were untraded and 23 suspended.

