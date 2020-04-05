Thailand records 89 new cases, death toll 20

BANGKOK: Thailand today reported 89 new Covid-19 cases and one death, bringing the tally to 2,067 cases and 20 fatalities.

A government spokesperson said a 72-year-old Thai man who has a history of chronic illness was the latest fatality reported in the kingdom.

“Of the 2,067 Covid-19 cases, 1,762 are Thais and 305 are foreigners. Covid-19 has spread to 64 of the 77 provinces in the kingdom,” he said at a daily media briefing here today.

Bangkok recorded the most cases with 980 followed by Nonthaburi with 128 and Phuket, 107.

To date, 612 patients have recovered and been discharged while the rest are still being treated at hospitals.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has banned all incoming international flights to the kingdom from today until midnight on Monday.

The order said anyone arriving on a flight that took off before the order came into effect will undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.



