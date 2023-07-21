The young diver placed 10th today in the 10m platform category at the World Aquatics Championships.

KUALA LUMPUR: Young diver Bertrand Rhodict Lises has emerged as the first Malaysian to book a slot on merit to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after qualifying for the final of the 10m platform at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.

In the competition held in Fukuoka Prefectural Pool, Japan, Bertrand completed the semifinals with 420.70 points to be placed 10th out of 18 participants, according to the championships website, Worldaquatics.com.

This enabled the 18-year-old diver to place himself among the top 12 in the semifinal stage and thus qualify for Paris.

Lian Junjie from China finished top with 505.50 points, followed by Cassiel Rousseau from Australia (494.10 points) while Yang Hao of China was in third place (484.90 points).

Bertrand can become the first Malaysian diver to deliver a medal in Fukuoka if he puts in an excellent performance in the final tomorrow as the national squad has yet to reach a podium position since the tournament began on July 14.

Meanwhile, another national diver Enrique Maccartney Harold’s campaign came to a halt in the qualifying round at the same event after recording only 308.20 points to rank 39th out of 40 competitors.

The championship will run until July 30.