Eligible investors can obtain a Residence Pass Talent despite not having any prior working presence in Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA: Strategic investors who commit quality investments worth at least RM5 billion in Malaysia will be accorded immigration facilitation by government agencies, said the investment, trade and industry ministry (Miti).

The facilitation applies specifically to investments in targeted manufacturing sectors, which are being promoted under the New Investment Policy (NIP) and the forthcoming New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030, announced Miti in a statement today.

A strategic investor refers to any individual with a strategic role in investments, such as company owners, top-level management, and key decision-makers.

Those who qualify as strategic investors can be eligible for a specially tailored Residence Pass Talent (RP-T) without having to acquire an existing employment pass or prior working presence in Malaysia.

Miti said this pass, which is processed by Talent Corporation Malaysia Bhd (TalentCorp), will facilitate the entry and stay of eligible investors – as well as their spouses and dependants – for up to 10 years in Malaysia.

Eligible RP-T candidates will be identified and evaluated based on their investment value and potential, the statement read.

Immigration facilitation is also available for nomad workers, independent contractors and remote workers in the targeted manufacturing sectors under NIP and NIMP 2030, added Miti.

“The digital nomad pass for the manufacturing sector will enable digitally or technically skilled foreign talents to stay in Malaysia with their spouses and dependents for up to two years, riding on DE Rantau Digital Nomad Pass which was introduced in October 2022 by the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC),” it said.

A presentation of the passes by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to several investors and nomad workers was held at the Prime Minister’s Department today.

Miti minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said the RP-T and DE Rantau Digital Nomad Pass are a part of the government’s holistic efforts to improve and strengthen the country’s investment landscape and ecosystem.

It will also help attract quality high-value investments and highly skilled professionals, as well as improve the competitiveness of the local workforce and stimulate digital entrepreneurship, he added.

The immigration facilitation was jointly coordinated by Miti with the home ministry; human resources ministry; communications and digital ministry; immigration department; Malaysian Investment Development Authority; TalentCorp; and MDEC.