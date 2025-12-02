Honduran ex-president pardoned by Trump released from US prison

Juan Orlando Hernandez was accused by US prosecutors of facilitating the import of around 400 tonnes of cocaine into the US. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : A former Honduran president convicted of helping to smuggle 400 tonnes of cocaine into the US has left prison after being pardoned by President Donald Trump, his wife said Tuesday.

Juan Orlando Hernandez was released from a West Virginia prison on Monday and was “once again a free man,” his wife announced on social media. The US Bureau of Prisons website showed the release of a man matching Hernandez’s name and age.

Trump’s controversial pardon came as the US president is simultaneously ordering the bombing of boats in the Caribbean that are allegedly carrying drugs. He is also heavily backing a candidate from Hernandez’s party in Honduras’s tense, ongoing presidential election vote count.

Hernandez’s pardon came as a surprise, given Trump has made an ostensible war against Latin American drug trafficking a centerpiece in his turbulent second term.

Major US military forces are deployed in the southern Caribbean to pressure Venezuela’s leader Nicolas Maduro, whom the Trump administration has designated as part of a drug cartel.

US forces are regularly blowing up small boats alleged to be carrying drugs, despite international experts saying the strikes are likely illegal.

Trump is also deeply involved in the Honduran election, where authorities say the result remains too close to call after a preliminary vote count.

Trump is backing right-wing candidate Nasry Asfura, who currently leads by just 515 votes. Trump warned late Tuesday there would be “hell to pay” if Honduras tries “to change the results.”

Rixi Moncada, the ruling party candidate in Sunday’s election who is trailing far behind her right-wing rivals, accused Trump of “interventionist” meddling.

‘Doesn’t make any sense’

Hernandez, who is from the same party as Asfura, led the Central American nation from 2014 to 2022.

He was accused by US prosecutors of facilitating the import of around 400 tonnes of cocaine into the US. He was extradited just weeks after leaving office, convicted and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Trump said last week that Hernandez “has been, according to many people that I greatly respect, treated very harshly and unfairly.”

Hernandez’s wife Ana Garcia de Hernandez posted on social media that the release on Monday “was a day we will never forget.”

“After almost four years of pain, waiting, and difficult trials, my husband Juan Orlando Hernandez is once again a free man, thanks to the presidential pardon granted by President Donald Trump.”

The pardon came under fire from US lawmakers.

“Trump is illegally blowing up boats in the Caribbean — supposedly to stop drugs coming into the US. Yet he pardons the former president of Honduras who was convicted of sending cocaine to the US,” Senator Ed Markey posted on X.

“It doesn’t make any sense. Whatever Trump is doing in Venezuela, it’s not about drugs.”

Senator Bill Cassidy, from Trump’s Republican Party, also slammed Trump’s move.

“Why would we pardon this guy and then go after Maduro for running drugs into the United States?” he asked on X.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday defended Trump, depicting Hernandez as the victim of prosecutorial overreach under former president Joe Biden.

“He was opposed to the values of the previous administration and they charged him because he was president of Honduras,” Leavitt said.