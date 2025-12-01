Pope gets rockstar welcome as he delivers message of hope to Lebanese youth

Pope Leo XIV receives a warm welcome from cheering crowds in Lebanon on the second day of his visit to the crisis-hit country. (EPA Images pic)

BKERKE : Pope Leo XIV got a rockstar welcome from thousands of Lebanese youth on Monday, bringing them a message of hope on the second day of his visit to the crisis-hit country.

Locals have joyfully welcomed the American pontiff, turning out in their thousands to his public appearances and lining streets where his motorcade has passed, waving Vatican flags, ululating and throwing rice in celebration despite intermittent rain.

But at Monday evening’s youth event in Bkerke, north of Beirut, the jubilation hit a fever pitch as the pope was met with cheers, whistling and thunderous applause as attendees jostled to shoot photos and videos with their mobile phones.

Leo urged the crowd – said by organisers to number around 15,000 – to “build a better world than the one you inherited”, after hearing testimonies from several young people who spoke of the grave difficulties they and their country are facing.

“You have the enthusiasm to change the course of history,” the pontiff said.

“Young people of Lebanon, grow strong like the cedars and make the world blossom with hope!” he continued.

“Be the source of hope that the country is waiting for!”

Many Lebanese, particularly young people, left the country after the 2019 onset of a crushing economic crisis, widely blamed on official corruption and mismanagement, or following the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port the following year.

Fears have also grown recently of renewed war between Israel and Hezbollah despite a ceasefire in November 2024 that sought to end more than a year of hostilities between the foes.

‘Coexistence’

Stephanie Nasr, 25, said she was “very moved” by the pope’s message.

“Of course it’s a message of peace, but it’s also recognition of all the resilience that we’ve shown, and the solidarity that Lebanon and young people have displayed in recent years,” she told AFP.

Earlier Monday, Pope Leo met with leaders from Lebanon’s myriad religious communities in a show of unity.

“You are called to be builders of peace: to confront intolerance, overcome violence, and banish exclusion, illuminating the path toward justice,” he told them.

“In an age when coexistence can seem like a distant dream, the people of Lebanon… stand as a powerful reminder that fear, distrust and prejudice do not have the final word, and that unity, reconciliation, and peace are possible,” he added.

While long hailed as a model of coexistence, Lebanon was devastated by a 1975-1990 civil war waged along sectarian lines, and the country is still plagued by deep rifts.

On Monday morning, Leo visited a monastery hosting the tomb of Saint Charbel, who enjoys broad popularity in Lebanon beyond the Christian community.

“For the world, we ask for peace. We especially implore it for Lebanon and for the entire Levant,” he said.

In Harissa, where a giant statue of Our Lady of Lebanon overlooks the Mediterranean from a plunging hilltop, Leo shook hands with religious people and pastoral workers who had gathered for a packed event in the nearby basilica.

Prayer “gives us the strength to continue to hope and work, even when surrounded by the sound of weapons and when the very necessities of daily life become a challenge”, he told attendees.

‘Message of peace’

Tony Elias, 43, a priest from the village of Rmeish along Lebanon’s border with Israel, said that “we have lived through nearly two and a half years of war, but have never been without hope”.

Leo “has come to confirm that what we have gone through has not been in vain, and we believe that he brings a real message of peace – a living peace”, he told AFP from Harissa.

In spite of the ceasefire, Israel has continued to carry out strikes in Lebanon, intensifying its attacks in recent weeks, and the cash-strapped Lebanese government has come under heavy US pressure to disarm the Iran-backed militants.

Pope Leo arrived from Turkey on Sunday on his inaugural visit abroad as pontiff.

Lebanese authorities have proclaimed Monday and Tuesday official holidays, and ramped-up security measures include road closures and a ban on drone photography.

“Everyone goes to Rome to see the pope, but he has come to us,” said Therese Daraouni, 61, calling the visit “the greatest blessing”.

Yasmine Chidiac, who was hoping to catch sight of Leo, said the trip “has brought a smile back to our faces”.