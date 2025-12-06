The veterans who saved Malaysia’s hockey pride

Malaysia’s Over-50 Masters squad celebrate their historic Asian title in Hong Kong, Malaysia’s first-ever continental crown in the category. (Maninderjit Singh pic)

PETALING JAYA : The year’s brightest Malaysian hockey story came from men over 50 and 60 — ageless champions who trained like professionals.

While Malaysia’s senior and junior teams stumbled on the world stage, the Malaysian Masters Over-50 and Over-60 squads rose above the noise recently.

In an unlikely contrast to the national game’s struggles, these veterans delivered Asian titles through discipline, clarity and a refusal to slow down.

They were self-funded, self-organised, and trained with clarity and ownership.

They prepared like professionals. The main system prepares like a hobby.

Both teams competed under the Sultan Ahmad Shah (SAS) Veterans Hockey Association, a body that has kept Malaysia’s veterans hockey structured, competitive and visible internationally.

Malaysia’s Over-60 team after sweeping through the Asian Masters Championship to lift the title in Hong Kong. (Nicholas Das pic)

Their twin triumphs in Hong Kong were the result of planning, accountability and belief, not chance.

Passion never retires: Malaysia hockey’s Over 50s

The Over-50 campaign began in June with an open call. The message was simple: commit or step aside.

From that came a deliberate build-up — 42 training sessions, tournaments in the RSC 9s, Ipoh Lads, and the KLHA veterans league, plus friendlies against veteran clubs and youth academies.

“We built a professional programme even though we were self-funded,” said captain Maninderjit Singh, the Olympian and World Cupper who led the squad.

“Everyone owned the process. That made all the difference.”

The team raised about RM120,000, pooling personal contributions, sponsorship help and goodwill support.

Every sen went to training, attire, travel and preparation.

“When you pay for your own programme, you take it seriously,” Maninderjit said. “We trained with purpose, not nostalgia.”

In Hong Kong, the results reflected that discipline. Malaysia beat Singapore 4–0, drew with Hong Kong 1–1, and overwhelmed Bangladesh 8–0.

In the final, they delivered their most complete performance, a controlled 3–0 win over Japan that for the first time crowned Malaysia Asian champions in the Over-50 category.

Maninderjit said the victory sends a clear message.

“Hockey doesn’t end when you stop playing for the national team. With structure, you can compete at a high level for life.”

He credited SAS for giving veteran hockey a proper ecosystem.

“SAS provides consistency, direction and legitimacy. Without that backbone, we wouldn’t be standing on the podium.”

The win now sets them on the path to the 2026 World Masters Hockey World Cup in Rotterdam, where the squad expects an expanded pool of eligible former internationals.

Over 60 ageless warriors

The Over-60s offered a different kind of story, one built on endurance, patience and lifelong camaraderie.

“These men balanced training with doctor visits, family commitments and work,” said team manager Nicholas Das. “But they showed up, rain or shine. That dedication is why they won.”

Their preparation began after the 2024 Masters World Cup in New Zealand.

It was a year of deliberate work: honest conditioning, tactical cycles, mobility training, and recovery routines tailored to players who knew their bodies well.

“We didn’t pretend we were 25,” Das said. “We trained for who we are, and it worked.”

Under the leadership of former national player Surindar Singh, alongside captain Soon Mustafa Karim — a two-time Olympian — and vice-captain Chandrasegar Ramasamy, the Over-60s built a structure with purpose and clarity.

They were guided by experienced coaches, including former national footballer and state hockey player V Kalimuthu, whose methods mirrored elite programmes.

Their Hong Kong run was emphatic. They hammered Singapore 11–0, beat Japan 3–2, controlled Korea 5–3, and saved their sharpest performance for the final — a commanding 5–0 win over Hong Kong.

“Experience was our asset, but discipline sealed it,” Kalimuthu, 79, said. “Every player stayed within the system. That’s why we dominated.”

Over-60 coach and former footballer–hockey player V Kalimuthu (left) and Over-50 captain and Olympian Maninderjit Singh, two leaders who shaped Malaysia’s double gold in Hong Kong. (Nicholas Das and Maninderjot Singh pics)

He echoed Maninderjit’s praise for SAS.

“SAS gives veteran hockey direction and purpose. They’ve kept Malaysia competitive on the global stage. These wins are the result of years of commitment.”

Das said the Over-60s’ success is also a message to the wider sporting community.

“It proves Malaysia still has the DNA for excellence. When people care, results follow.”

What the rest can learn

Malaysia’s veterans thrived because they built their own standards.

They organised their schedules, raised their funds, arranged their matches, hired their own physios, and trained with the seriousness of elite athletes.

And they had no salaries, allowances or technical departments to carry them.

In a year when the senior and junior national teams faltered, SAS’s Masters teams produced the most uplifting chapter in Malaysian hockey.

They worked, sacrificed, believed, and returned with Asian titles.

Their message is simple and powerful: Excellence doesn’t come from age or budget, it comes from ownership.