Malaysians have field day at SEA Games badminton individual quarter-finals

Pearly Tan-M Thinaah are among the seven Malaysian representatives who have qualified for the semi-finals of the individual badminton events. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysian shuttlers shone in the quarter-finals of the SEA Games’ individual badminton events, with seven representatives across all five categories storming into the semi-finals in Bangkok, Thailand today.

Malaysia is now assured of at least seven bronze medals, as all losing semi-finalists will jointly be awarded third place.

World No 2 women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah took an easy win over home pair Benyapa Aimsaard-Sapsiree Taerattanachai, whizzing past the Thai duo 21-11, 21-14 in just 30 minutes.

