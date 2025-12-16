Trump to boast of ‘historic’ achievements in year-end address

According to a University of Chicago poll published last week, only 31% of Americans were satisfied with Donald Trump’s economic policy. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump will give a televised address to the nation Wednesday on the “great year” since his return to power, as voters express mounting discontent over the economy.

Trump is also expected to tease some policies for 2026, as Republicans look ahead nervously to the midterm elections with voters increasingly angry about the cost of living.

“My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9PM EST. I look forward to ‘seeing’ you then,” Trump said on his Truth Social network on Tuesday.

“It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the speech will focus on bringing down inflation, which Trump blames on his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden, and tackling immigration.

“He’ll be addressing the country about all of his historic accomplishments over the past year, and maybe teasing some policy that will be coming in the New Year as well,” Leavitt told Fox News.

Billionaire Trump, who is the oldest elected president in US history and turns 80 in June, has boasted of a new “golden age” for America during his second term.

But many voters complain about high prices, which experts say are fuelled by his tariffs.

According to a poll by the University of Chicago for the Associated Press, published last week, only 31% of Americans are satisfied with Trump’s economic policy.

Trump is ramping up his domestic travel to push his economic message and is due to give a campaign-style rally in North Carolina on Friday, his second such event in two weeks.

Vice president JD Vance urged voters to show patience during a speech on the economy in the key swing state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

“They know Rome wasn’t built in a day. They know what Joe Biden broke is not going to get fixed in a week. We got to stay with it,” Vance said.

Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles said in a Vanity Fair article published Tuesday that his programme would feature “more talks about the domestic economy and less about Saudi Arabia.”

The president faces growing criticism within his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement for focusing on foreign policy and peace deals instead of domestic issues.