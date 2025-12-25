Bethlehem celebrates first festive Christmas since Gaza war

Palestinian vendors sell food in Manger Square near the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. (EPA Images pic)

BETHLEHEM : Scouts marched under a clear blue sky in Bethlehem on Wednesday, as the Palestinian city emerged from the shadow of the war in Gaza to celebrate its first festive Christmas in more than two years.

Throughout the Gaza war that began with Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023, a sombre tone had marked Christmases in the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ.

But on Wednesday, celebrations were in full swing again in the occupied West Bank city, as a fragile truce held in Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people are facing the winter in makeshift tents.

In the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV was due to deliver his first Christmas Mass at 8.30 pm GMT at Saint Peter’s Basilica, after he called for “24 hours of peace in the whole world”.

The American pontiff was elected by fellow cardinals in May following the death of Pope Francis.

Across the world, families began gathering to mark Christmas Eve and millions of children everywhere waited eagerly for their gifts to be delivered.

In Bethlehem, the sound of drums and bagpipes playing renditions of popular Christmas carols filled the air, as Christians young and old made their way to the city’s central Manger Square.

“Today is full of joy because we haven’t been able to celebrate because of the war,” said Milagros Anstas, 17, dressed in the yellow and blue uniform of Bethlehem’s Salesian scout group.

‘Desire of life’

Hundreds of people took part in the parade down Bethlehem’s narrow Star Street, while a dense crowd massed in the square.

Men dressed as Santa Claus sold toffee apples and toys as families took photographs in front of a nativity scene framed by a giant star.

As evening fell, multi-coloured lights shone over Manger Square and a towering Christmas tree glittered next to the Church of the Nativity.

The basilica dates back to the fourth Century and was built on top of a grotto where Christians believe Jesus was born more than 2,000 years ago.

Bethlehem residents hope the return of Christmas festivities will breathe life back into the city.

“We need to get the message to the whole world and this is the only way,” said George Hanna, from the neighbouring town of Beit Jala.

“What is Christmas without celebrating?”

Bethlehem’s municipality toned down Christmas festivities while war raged in Gaza, but a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has halted full-scale fighting there since October.

“This year we want a Christmas full of light because this is what we need after two years of darkness,” said Jerusalem’s Latin Patriarch, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, before leading Midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity.

The senior cleric visited war-battered Gaza over the weekend, leading a Christmas Mass at the Holy Family Parish in Gaza City on Sunday.

He told the crowd in Manger Square that he had witnessed “a disaster” in the Palestinian territory, but also a spirit of resilience.

“The situation is really catastrophic. But I saw there also the desire of life, as here,” he said.

“In the midst of nothing, they have been able to celebrate.”

Carmelina Piedimonte, who travelled to Bethlehem from Italy as part of a Catholic group, said witnessing the Christmas celebrations in the occupied West Bank had filled her with hope.

“If in your heart you have love, then it’s possible to have a world without war,” she said, as bells rang out behind her.

A member of the security forces stands guard as people walk following increased security measures at Christian sites and areas in Damascus ahead of Christmas. (AFP pic)

‘New future’

In Syria, Christmas lights illuminated the capital Damascus’s Old City despite the Christian community’s fears of violence after a deadly shooting and suicide bombing attack in June.

Around the district, home to a vibrant community and several important churches, red baubles hung from trees, shopkeepers put up Christmas decorations and street vendors peddled warm chestnuts.

“Syria deserves joy and for us to be happy, and to hope for a new future,” said student Loris Aasaf, 20, as she soaked up the atmosphere with her friends.

Globally, families with the means to do so began gathering to mark Christmas Eve together, as children counted down the hours for the delivery of their presents.

The Flightradar24 tracking site, among others, revived its annual tradition of posting a live Santa tracker, showing Father Christmas’s sleigh soaring through the skies from the North Pole to deliver presents.

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had a more sombre message in the wake of the recent attack on a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach.

“Wherever you are across our wonderful country, Christmas will feel different this year,” he said.

“After the terror inflicted on Jewish Australia celebrating Hanukkah and Bondi Beach, we feel the weight of sorrow in our hearts.”