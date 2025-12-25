Thailand’s Bhumjaithai party picks Sihasak as second PM nominee

Veteran diplomat Sihasak Phuangketkeow has been listed after Bhumjaithai party leader and current Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

BANGKOK : Thai foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has been selected to run as the second prime ministerial candidate of the Bhumjaithai Party ahead of a snap general election scheduled in February.

Veteran diplomat Sihasak has been listed behind party leader and current Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the group said in a statement issued late yesterday.

Bhumjaithai deputy leader Siripong Angkasakulkiat had told reporters earlier yesterday that Anutin would be the sole candidate.

If elected, Anutin would be supported by the current finance, commerce and foreign ministers as deputy prime ministers.

The poll, set for Feb 8, is expected to be a showdown between Anutin’s Bhumjaithai Party and the progressive People’s Party led by Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, the largest bloc in parliament.

The campaign will likely centre on policies to revive Thailand’s sluggish economy, which lags behind its neighbours and has been hit by political upheaval, border violence with Cambodia and US tariffs.