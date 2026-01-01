Medical charity MSF urges Israel to allow it to operate in Gaza, West Bank in 2026

MSF plans to spend up to €120 million in Gaza in 2026, providing critical services unavailable elsewhere due to the collapsed health system. (AFP pic)

JERUSALEM : International medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) urged Israel on Wednesday to allow it to continue operating in Gaza and the occupied West Bank in 2026.

“We call on the Israeli authorities to ensure that MSF and other INGOs (international non-governmental organisations) are registered in Israel to continue working in the West Bank and Gaza in 2026,” MSF told AFP in a statement.

Israel plans to ban 37 aid groups, including MSF, from operating in Gaza from Thursday unless they hand over detailed information on their Palestinian staff.

MSF said it had been informed by Israel that its registration will be revoked later on Wednesday and the charity would have to cease its operations by March 1.

Israel has singled out MSF alleging that it had two employees who were members of Palestinian militant groups Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

MSF said Israel considers the charity’s registration application to be incomplete.

“We continue to seek reassurances and clarity over a concerning request to share a staff list, which may be in violation of Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law and of our humanitarian principles,” the charity said.

“We will be exploring all possible avenues to alter the outcomes of this decision.”

For 2026, MSF has committed an estimated €100 million to €120 million for its humanitarian response in Gaza, it said, adding that many of the services provided by MSF are largely unavailable elsewhere in Gaza due to the destruction of the health system in the territory.