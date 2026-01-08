France, Germany, Poland push for swift EU-India free trade deal

Foreign ministers of Germany, India, France and Poland pose for a family photo as part of the Weimar Triangle and Indian foreign ministers meeting in Paris. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : France, Germany, and Poland on Wednesday called for the rapid signing of a free trade deal between the EU and India, calling it a “decisive step” in relations, the French foreign minister said.

“A major agreement between the EU and India is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, with a summit dedicated to it at the end of January,” Jean-Noel Barrot said at a briefing alongside German, Polish, and Indian counterparts.

It marks a “decisive step in the strategic rapprochement between our two regions,” he added.

India and the EU have long been negotiating the deal. A summit is scheduled for Jan 27.

“It is very important that we quickly sign a free‑trade agreement between the EU and India,” said Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

His German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, said it was “an important step towards greater diversification”, adding a security and defence partnership was “also on the right track”.

He stressed the need to “reduce dependencies so as not to make ourselves vulnerable to blackmail”.

The two sides had hoped to finalise a deal by the end of 2025, at a time of global trade tensions between major powers.

The EU is already India’s largest trading partner, accounting for €124 billion (US$130 billion) worth of trade in goods in 2023 – more than 12% of total Indian trade, according to Brussels.

The bloc is pushing for a trade deal that lowers entry barriers for its cars, spirits and wines, while New Delhi wants easier access for its textiles and pharmaceuticals.

The agreement would also cover security.

“I believe we can bring greater stability to both the international economy and global politics,” said Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, adding it was “necessary that India strengthen its relationship” with Europe.