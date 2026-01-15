Pearly-Thinaah, Aaron-Wooi Yik storm into India Open quarters

Pearly Tan-M Thinaah defeated French pair Margot Lambert-Camille Pognante 21-7, 23-21 in just 30 minutes. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : The nation’s top men’s and women’s doubles pairs booked their quarter-final berths with convincing wins at the India Open badminton tournament today.

World No 2 pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah scored an easy victory over 23rd ranked French pair Margot Lambert-Camille Pognante 21-7, 23-21 in just 30 minutes at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

This is the fourth victory for Pearly-Thinaah against the French pair in as many meetings.

They will take on the winners of the match between Ukraine’s Polina Buhrova-Yevheniia Kantemyr and Taiwan’s Hsieh Pei Shan-Hung En Tzu tomorrow.

World No 2 men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik qualified for the quarter-finals after disposing of Japan’s 35th ranked pair Takumi Nomura-Yuichi Shimogami 21-9, 23-21 in 33 minutes to set up a meeting with Taiwanese pair Lee Jhe Huei-Yang Po Hsuan in the quarter-final tomorrow.