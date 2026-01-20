After decades, track and field Athletes of the Year to receive RM5,000

Race walking legend Khoo Chong Beng (centre) with his wife Yeoh Gin Keow (second from right) and Malaysia Athletics officials after being informed that his long-overdue sportsman of the year cash award will soon be paid. (Malaysia Athletics pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia Athletics (MA) is moving to resolve one of Malaysian sport’s longest-running injustices.

Eight former track and field champions who were crowned sportsman or sportswoman of the year between 1966 and 1982 have been told they will soon receive their long-promised RM5,000 awards.

The ninth winner, high jumper Gladys Chai, who now lives abroad, will also receive her payment once she can be contacted.

The decision comes as some federations have already settled the historical payments.

Cycling, hockey and badminton have repaid just one of their former award winners, while football, swimming, basketball and tennis have yet to act.

Between 1966 and 1982, athletics dominated Malaysia’s top national awards. Track and field athletes won 13 sportsman or sportswoman of the year titles, with four athletes receiving the honour twice.

None received the RM5,000 prize at the time.

For many, the money was never the main issue. The long delay left them feeling overlooked despite carrying the nation’s flag at international events.

Former sprint Rabuan Pit (centre) with his wife (second from left) at his home after Malaysia Athletics officials visited to inform him of the pending payment. (Malaysia Athletics pic)

Dr Mani Jegathesan, Asia’s fastest man, was Malaysia’s first sportsman of the year in 1966. Olympian M Rajamani became the inaugural sportswoman the same year and retained the title in 1967.

They were followed by sprint queen Junaidah Aman (1971, 1972), high jumper Gladys Chai (1973), race walker Khoo Chong Beng (1975), Marina Chin (1976, 1977), V Subramaniam (1978), sprinter Rabuan Pit (1980, 1982), and all-rounder Zaiton Othman (1982).

Several athletes told FMT that officials at the time said the prize money would only be paid upon retirement. Associations cited the need to preserve amateur status or never told the winners anything.

In some cases, funds were reportedly channelled through associations for development instead.

The issue returned to public attention last year after FMT reported that several winners across sports never received the RM5,000 prize. That coverage prompted federations to act.

Hockey great M Mahendran finally received his RM5,000 in September, more than 50 years after winning sportsman of the year.

Race walking icon V Subramaniam (second from left) during a recent visit by Malaysia Athletics officials, who confirmed his long-promised sportsman of the year award will be paid. (V Subramaniam pic)

Cycling legend Ng Joo Ngan received the remaining RM4,500 of his 1970 award in October, after initially getting only RM500. MNCF president Amarjit Singh Gill said settling the debt showed integrity and respect for past athletes.

Badminton icon Sylvia Ng also received a special contribution from the Badminton Association of Malaysia, recognising her legacy even though BAM said the matter fell outside its formal remit.

Malaysia Athletics officials recently visited the eight former champions to confirm their payments are forthcoming.

Several described the visits as meaningful, calling the gesture “closure” or “long-overdue recognition.”

While the amounts may seem modest today, the payments restore a promise and honour athletes’ contributions during an era of scarce resources, said Subramaniam.

Junaidah said: “The initiative highlights the importance of respecting past champions and fulfilling commitments, no matter how long overdue.”