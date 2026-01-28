UN experts condemn US move to strip migrant children of legal aid

The UN also denounced the Trump administration’s US$2,500 offer to get unaccompanied children to voluntarily leave the US. (EPA Imaegs pic)

NEW YORK : UN human rights experts on Tuesday denounced the Trump administration’s decision last year to cut legal aid for unaccompanied children in US immigration proceedings.

The condemnation came days after UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk urged the Trump administration to ensure that its migration policies respect individual rights and international law.

“Denying children their rights to legal representation and forcing them to navigate complex immigration proceedings without legal counsel is a serious violation of the rights of children,” said the independent experts, who are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council.

In February, the US department of the interior ordered legal service providers working with the children to stop work and cut their funding. The providers sued over the move and a federal judge later temporarily restored the funding for the programme.

The move came amid President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, including an effort to deport hundreds of thousands of migrant children who entered the US without their parents.

The UN experts called the deportations unlawful and said they breached international human rights law prohibiting the removal of vulnerable groups, including children at risk of human trafficking.

They also condemned the administration’s US$2,500 offer to get the unaccompanied children to voluntarily leave the US.

“Child-sensitive justice procedures should be guaranteed in all immigration and asylum proceedings affecting children,” said the experts, who have been in contact with the US government on the issue.

The White House and the US state department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.