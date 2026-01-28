US House Democratic leaders threaten Noem with impeachment

US House Democratic leaders warned they will pursue impeachment unless homeland security secretary Kristi Noem is fired immediately. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : Democratic leaders in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday said if homeland security secretary Kristi Noem is not fired “immediately,” they will begin impeachment proceedings against her.

“The violence unleashed on the American people by the Department of Homeland Security must end forthwith. Kristi Noem should be fired immediately, or we will commence impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives,” Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said in a joint statement with his top lieutenants.

Their statement came in response to recent shootings by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents that resulted in the deaths of two US citizens with no criminal records.

The House is deeply divided with Democrats in the minority and Republicans holding a slim majority. As a result, Republicans control committees that would have to review and write charges of impeachment. And House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, also decides legislative priorities.

But there are some procedures Democrats could employ if Republicans refuse to engage on the matter. Democrats would still have to win over at least a handful of Republicans to force a vote on the House floor on an impeachment proceeding.