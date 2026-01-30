Apple’s earnings soar as China iPhone sales surge

The number of Apple devices in use around the world has topped 2.5 billion. (AFP pic)

SAN FRANCISCO : Apple on Thursday said it saw record-high earnings in the final three months of last year, with iPhone sales surging in greater China.

“iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand,” chief executive Tim Cook said in an earnings release.

Sales of iPhones grew around the world, climbing to US$25.5 billion in the crucial Greater China market as compared to US$18.5 billion during the same period a year earlier, according to Apple.

Overall, iPhone sales brought in US$85.2 billion in the quarter.

Apple also saw revenue from services such as digital content and subscription entertainment hit a new quarterly high of US$30 billion, a 14% jump from the same period a year earlier, Cook said.

The number of Apple devices in use around the world has topped 2.5 billion, Apple reported.

Shares in the iPhone maker were up slightly more than one percent in after-market trades.

Apple’s stellar earnings validate “its strategy amid an industry in constant flux and reinforce its position atop the global smartphone market,” said Emarketer analyst Jacob Bourne.

“Yet maintaining that dominance is perhaps more uncertain than ever, hinging on the right calls around pricing and developing the next generation of devices, particularly wearables and the anticipated foldable iPhone.”

All eyes will be on how Apple makes the most of its freshly announced partnership with Google to use Gemini artificial intelligence in its devices, according to Bourne.

The company co-founded by Steve Jobs has been under pressure to show it is not being left behind when it comes to AI, with its potential to change how people engage with the internet and computers.

Apple is largely perceived to have stumbled in efforts to roll out AI capabilities across its products. In December, it announced that the head of its artificial intelligence team was stepping down.

Apple and Google earlier this month announced a multi-year partnership that will see Apple’s next-generation artificial intelligence features, including its Siri assistant, be powered by Google’s Gemini technology.

The collaboration marks a significant shift for Apple, which has traditionally developed its core technologies in-house.

Cook said Apple will release a more personalized Siri digital assistant using the Google-provided technology.

The earnings figures came amid speculation that a successor to Cook is being groomed inside Apple, with head of hardware engineering John Ternus considered a top contender for the chief executive job.