Bank Negara rejects using ringgit to support exports

The ringgit has outperformed all Asian peers in 2026, rising 3%, after gaining around 10% last year. (Reuters pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia’s central bank said strong growth and ongoing reforms would provide support for the ringgit, ruling out using the currency to support exports, which it said are determined by global demand.

“The ringgit has never been an instrument for export competitiveness” Bank Negara Malaysia said in a written response to questions on Friday. While the central bank will continue to ensure “orderly conditions” in the foreign exhange market, “the ringgit is market-determined”.

The comments come as the currency has outperformed all Asian peers in 2026, rising 3%, after gaining around 10% last year. That is in stark contrast to the performance of neighboring Indonesia this month, where equities saw the worst rout since 1998 and the rupiah hit a record low versus the greenback.

Despite the ringgit’s gains, Malaysia has seen robust exports growth, with record shipments of manufactured goods in December. The latest export figures highlight Malaysia’s resilience in the face of 19% US tariffs that came into effect last year.

Global demand plays “the bigger role” in driving exports instead of the ringgit, Bank Negara said, noting that it continues to “observe a stable conversion” of exporters’ foreign currency proceeds into the ringgit.

Malaysia’s growth has also stood out relative to many of its peers. Gross domestic product in 2025 grew by 4.9%, above the government’s forecast of a 4% to 4.8% expansion, supported by robust services and manufacturing. In contrast, the Philippine’s full year GDP for last year slowed to 4.4%, below the official 5.5% to 6.5% target.

“Malaysia’s economy is expected to remain resilient,” Bank Negara said, citing domestic demand and investment activity, though there are external risks. “This, together with the ongoing structural reforms, will provide continued and enduring support for the ringgit.”