Gyokeres lifts Arsenal nine clear as Man Utd pile pressure on Frank

Arsenal’s striker Viktor Gyokeres (left) vies with Sunderland’s defender Reinildo Mandava (right) during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland. (AFP pic)

LONDON : Arsenal moved nine points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 victory against Sunderland, while Tottenham boss Thomas Frank faced renewed calls for his sacking after a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side went ahead in the 42nd minute at the Emirates Stadium as Martin Zubimendi fired past Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs at his near post.

Viktor Gyokeres sealed Arsenal’s second successive league win with a 66th-minute strike before the Swede netted again in stoppage time.

The Gunners, who haven’t won a trophy since the 2020 FA Cup, are chasing their first English title in 22 years.

After three successive runners-up finishes in the Premier League, including blowing significant leads at the top in 2023 and 2024, the north Londoners finally look set to end their title drought.

Arsenal also beat Chelsea in midweek to book a League Cup final date with Manchester City at Wembley on March 22.

Second-placed City will be under pressure to close the gap by beating Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

“We still have to win so many games to achieve what we want. I’m going to have a beautiful dinner tonight and watch a big game with City and Liverpool tomorrow,” Arteta said.

Third-placed Aston Villa are also nine points adrift of the Gunners after a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

Villa took the lead as Morgan Rogers lashed into the top corner in the 22nd minute.

However, Brazilian teenager Rayan equalised for Bournemouth with his first top-flight goal in the 55th minute.

Manchester United profited from Tottenham captain Cristian Romero’s red card to stretch their perfect start under Michael Carrick to four games, leaving the beleaguered Frank under mounting scrutiny.

With the game still scoreless in the 29th minute, Romero — who has been vocal in his criticism of Tottenham’s owners lately — was dismissed after lunging in to catch Casemiro on the ankle.

Bryan Mbeumo swept United ahead from a clever corner routine in the 38th minute.

Bruno Fernandes’ close-range finish in the 81st minute ended an eight-game winless run against Tottenham for United, who cemented their hold on fourth place in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

‘Need to deal with it’

Another damaging defeat for Frank left Tottenham in 14th place – just six points above the relegation zone – as their winless league run in 2026 extended to seven matches.

“It is what it is. We need to deal with it,” Frank said.

“Cristian clearly goes for the ball. Unfortunately, the way the rules are, it becomes a red. He apologised to his team-mates,” he said.

Interim boss Carrick is making his case for the permanent job after masterminding an impressive turnaround since Ruben Amorim was sacked in January.

Cole Palmer scored a first-half hattrick as fifth-placed Chelsea won 3-1 at bottom of the table Wolves.

Palmer scored penalties in the 13th and 35th minutes, then completed his hattrick with a lethal finish in the 38th minute.

Toluwalase Arokodare got one back for Wolves in the 54th minute.

West Ham improved their hopes of avoiding relegation and pushed Burnley closer to the drop with a 2-0 win at Turf Moor.

The Hammers struck first through Crysencio Summerville in the 13th minute and Valentin Castellanos bagged their second in the 26th minute.

Nuno Espirto Santo’s third-bottom side are three points behind fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest, while second-bottom Burnley are 11 points from safety after 16 games without a win.

Brentford dealt a huge blow to Newcastle’s hopes of qualifying for Europe with a 3-2 win at St James’ Park.

Dango Ouattara’s 85th-minute winner consigned Newcastle to a fourth defeat in their last five games in all competitions, leaving them languishing in 12th place.

Everton won 2-1 at Fulham thanks to an own goal from Cottagers keeper Bernd Leno in the 83rd minute.