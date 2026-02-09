SMJE acquires 20% stake in North Sabah oil production sharing contract

Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd CEO Hazli Sham Kassim (left) and SMJ Energy Sdn Bhd CEO Dionysia Kibat exchanging the agreement signed earlier today. With them is Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor (second from left). (Sabah chief minister’s department pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sabah state-owned oil and gas company SMJ Energy Sdn Bhd (SMJE) has acquired a 20% stake in the North Sabah enhanced oil recovery production sharing contract (EOR PSC).

Under an agreement signed in Kuala Lumpur today, SMJE will assume a 20% non-operating partner interest from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB).

SEA Hibiscus Sdn Bhd will continue as operator with a 50% participating interest while PCSB retains the remaining 30%.

The move is expected to raise SMJE’s crude entitlement, increasing its cargo liftings from 4.7 in 2025 to 7.0 in 2026, enhancing revenue streams and supply reliability for Sabah.

On the acquisition, Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor said the initiative reflects the state government’s long-term strategy to strengthen Sabah’s energy sector through high-quality investments and close collaboration with the national oil company.

“With opportunities now expanding across the state from the west to the east coast, we welcome reputable investors to partner with us in ensuring sustainable and lasting benefits for the people of Sabah,” he said after witnessing the exchange of documents.

SMJE chairman Masidi Manjun said North Sabah is a strategic production asset, and the company’s participation signals a maturing role for the state in upstream activities.

“This move secures long-term value, builds commercial capability, and ensures more benefits flow directly to the people of Sabah,” Masidi, who is also the deputy chief minister, said.

The North Sabah EOR PSC includes four producing oil fields located in shallow waters, 70m deep, off Kota Belud.