Canada says Supreme Court ruling affirms Trump tariffs ‘unjustified’

Canadian industries such as steel, aluminium, and autos continued to face sector-specific measures despite the US court decision. (EPA Images pic)

TORONTO : Canada said Friday that the US Supreme Court decision striking down many of President Donald Trump’s tariffs proves the levies were “unjustified,” but noted the trade measures causing Canadians the most pain remained in force.

The conservative‑majority US high court ruled 6–3 that the law Trump used to enact his tariffs, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), “does not authorise the President to impose tariffs.”

Canada was largely spared from IEEPA levies, as Trump has broadly adhered to tariff exemptions under the existing North American free trade agreement.

But sector‑specific measures affecting industries like steel, aluminum and autos remain in place despite Friday’s ruling.

Canada’s minister for international trade, Dominic LeBlanc, said businesses impacted by those measures still need “support.”

LeBlanc also promised Canada would continue working with the US “to create growth and opportunities on both sides of the border.”

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce cautioned against viewing Friday’s court ruling as “a reset of US trade policy.”

“Canada should prepare for new, blunter mechanisms to be used to reassert trade pressure, potentially with broader and more disruptive effects,” the chamber’s president, Candace Laing, said in a statement.