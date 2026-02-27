Ex-CEO of Malakoff, UEM Sunrise Anwar Syahrin passes away

Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib’s career spanned over more than two decades across the energy, utilities, property, and logistics sectors. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The former CEO of Malakoff Corp Bhd and UEM Sunrise Bhd Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib passed away this morning.

Anwar Syahrin was the son of the late Abdul Ajib Ahmad, the former menteri besar of Johor. He is survived by his wife and four children.

The 53-year-old was laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery following funeral rites and prayers at the Saidina Umar Al-Khattab Mosque at Bukit Damansara.

Last September, Anwar Syahrin stepped down as managing director and group CEO of Malakoff to “pursue other opportunities”. The independent power producer is a member of the MMC Group controlled by tycoon Syed Mokhtar Albukhary.

He joined Malakoff in December 2020 after resigning as managing director and CEO of UEM Sunrise Bhd, helming the property group for six years from 2014.

Prior to that, he served as group chief financial officer at MMC Corp Bhd, and also held senior leadership roles within its ports and logistics division, including as CFO of Port of Tanjung Pelepas.

Born in Kuala Lumpur, Anwar Syahrin moved to Johor with his father who later served as the MB of the southern state from 1982 to 1986.

He attended the Malay College Kuala Kangsar before pursuing an engineering degree at the Imperial College London, UK. He also earned an MBA from the University of Salford, UK.

He returned to Malaysia in 1996 to work as an executive in oil and gas giant Shell before moving into management consulting.

When his wife decided to further her studies in the UK, he joined her and studied accountancy there, changing the trajectory of his career.

He subsequently qualified as a fellow chartered accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.