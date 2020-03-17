8 apps for grocery delivery during the Covid-19 outbreak

Shelves at grocery stores are being emptied at a frenzied pace as Malaysians panic-buy amidst the government’s directive of a movement control order until March 31 in efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

With the Health Ministry advising citizens to stay indoors and minimise contact with others, even a simple task like grocery shopping becomes next to impossible.

Fret not, for modern problems require modern solutions – like online shopping.

Do take note that most of these services only cover the West Coast, so do not hesitate to look up other delivery services if you live on the East Coast or in East Malaysia.

1. Tesco Online

Tesco has had something of a headstart in this service, as you can tell by the number of their delivery trucks often seen chugging down your neighbourhood’s streets.

The coverage provided by this service is vast, including the Klang Valley, Johor Bahru, Penang, Seremban, Ipoh and Melaka.

Delivery time slots are available from 10am to 10pm, though take note it operates on a first come, first served basis.

You will be charged based on your location, and bear in mind that service charges vary, depending on your chosen time slot.

Unsurprisingly, you will have to fork out a little more to receive deliveries during peak hours.

For further information, visit https://eshop.tesco.com.my/.

Download the application at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=my.tesco.groceries.

2. Happy Fresh

This delivery company provides it services not only in Malaysia, but also other Southeast Asian countries including Indonesia and Thailand.

You will be provided with the choice of shopping at Cold Storage, Tesco or Giant, and payment in the form of cash is accepted along with debit and credit cards.

Keep updated with the latest promotions and updates at https://www.facebook.com/HappyFreshMY/ and download the application at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.happyfresh.

3. Jaya Grocer

A household name in the Klang Valley, Jaya Grocer is the best place to get your greens and fruits whether local or imported, including fish, poultry, meat and health food. With the need to stay healthy, the services of Jaya Grocer might just prove handy.

Download Jaya Grocer’s application at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=my.app.trendcell.com.jayagrocer.

4. Bungkusit

A service resembling that of errand boys from yesteryear, groceries and restaurant take-aways can be delivered straight to your home.

They also provide courier services, and are available in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor, Penang, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan.

Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bungkusit/ and download the application at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bungkusit.

5. RedTick

A name that has been around since 2010, folks in the Klang Valley no doubt regard RedTick to be one of the more reliable food delivery services out there.

For people living outside the Klang Valley, you can still get your necessities at great prices with weekly and monthly promotions through RedTick Plus.

Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RedTickOnline/ or their website at https://shop.redtick.com/.

6. My Groser

My Groser is an online grocery store which delivers throughout the Klang Valley, including in Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya, USJ, Kuala Lumpur, Shah Alam, Damansara, Bangsar, Mont Kiara, Puchong, Bandar Utama, Tropicana and Ampang.

High Google PlayStore ratings indicate a good level of service. To find out if they deliver to your neighbourhood, download the application and enter your address.

Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mygroser/ and download the application at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=apps.mygroser.user.

7. Grocer Helper

For folks living in Johor Bahru, Grocer Helper is here for your protein needs, as they deliver poultry and meat, cut, washed, packaged and ready to be stuffed into your freezer.

Prices are reasonable, staring at RM50, so visit https://www.facebook.com/grocerhelper/.

8. Mutiara Bersatu Barang Basah Delivery

Penangites can depend on this service for all their grocery needs.

Trips to the sundry store will be a thing of the past with a fast and efficient delivery service, bringing fresh goods straight to your home.

Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mutiarabersatu/.



