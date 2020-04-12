How your birth order affects your personality

According to studies, the birth order of a child is just as important as the gender to determine the child’s personality.

Because of the different order of birth, it is possible that parents will raise their children differently. Moreover, the role and responsibilities of a child also differ from each other.

Birth order and parenting determines behaviour

Being the first child, a firstborn is often an “experiment” for the couple where they act half on instinct and half on trial-and-error.

The new parents will follow guidelines from books and relatives. They are very attentive to their new child, taking pictures to share on social media at every opportunity.

They will pay attention to every detail. Thus, many firstborns turn into perfectionists and high achievers.

By the time of the second child, the couple is already experienced with child raising and thus have fewer rules on child upbringing.

They will pay less attention to the second child as there is another child to take care of. This may make the second child more of a people-pleaser as they are often compared to the firstborn.

In short, it may be the way parents teach their children that shape them the way they are, not just their birth order.

However, a large majority of children who have the same birth order share the same characteristics.

The firstborn child – the achiever

The eldest child often shares more similarities with other firstborns than with their own siblings.

This is because they enjoy more attention and are given more control compared to other children in the family.

They are more responsible, well-behaved and more reliable. You might even say that they are smaller versions of their parents.

The middle child – the peacemaker

If you are a middle child, you are more understanding and flexible.

You get along well with other people and yet, you are more competitive as you are often compared to your siblings.

You receive less attention from the family for your position as a middle child. So, you often surround yourself with close friends as an extended family.

The youngest child – the life of the party

If you’re the baby of the family, your parents pay less attention to your baby milestones. That’s why the youngest child seeks attention and is often the life of the party.

You will have more freedom from your parents as well as be more independent because they have grown confident in their child-raising skills and know what they need to keep an eye on.

Because of your charming personality, you will have an influence that extends to family members and friends.

The lone wolf – the only child

If you’re an only child, you are more mature as you grow up around adults and more verbal too, since children often mimic adults.

Being the only child in the house, you learn how to take care of yourself and as a result, you are creative and resourceful.

This article first appeared in Hello Doktor.




