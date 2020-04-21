Young Malaysian students clinch top international Cambridge awards

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has been made proud once more as two 18-year-old students from Beaconhouse Sri Inai International have achieved top honours in the internationally recognised Outstanding Cambridge Learners Awards.

The two students, Hassan bin Azhar and Teng Yee Shean have both been declared Top in Malaysia by the Cambridge Assessment International Education for Business Studies and Geography respectively.

The awards are based on the duo gaining the highest marks in the country for International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) for the November 2019 examinations.

The Cambridge IGCSE is an internationally recognised exam that allows students to earn a prestigious international qualification.

Last year alone, one million school students worldwide participated in the Cambridge International-based examinations.

Teng says she never once thought that she would take so well to geography, but is thankful that her efforts have paid off.

Hassan is awed by his momentous achievement, saying, “This is an amazing honour! Business has always been my passion even though I am still only a student.”

“To be named the very best in the country is such a great feeling and really motivates me to continue working my hardest to achieve great things in the future.”

Beaconhouse Sri Inai International School has had a string of Outstanding Cambridge Learners Awards recipients over the past several years.

Last year, Andrew Nge Jing won the Top in the World award for Mathematics and Additional Mathematics.

And in 2018, Bryan Chow Wei Ming won the same award for Mathematics while Sneha Sherchan was named Top in Malaysia for Global Perspectives.

Beaconhouse Sri Inai International School executive principal, Nicki Coombs, expressed his pride on his students’ academic achievements.

“Their achievements are not only commendable, they are highly relevant as well. As this world becomes a smaller place by the day through digital connectivity, having a firm grasp on global geography and business are key elements to succeed in the world of tomorrow,” he said.

He attributes their success to the quality of Beaconhouse’s teachers and how they approach education.

“We believe that our focused approach to holistic learning coupled with experienced and passionate educators plays a vital role in these successes.”

“We look forward to forging an even greater future by moulding the leaders of tomorrow through our top education approach today,” adds Coombs.



