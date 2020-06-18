Bill Wyman, Billie Eilish to auction memorabilia for charity

BEVERLY HILLS: Some of the biggest names in the music industry have donated one-of-a-kind items for the MusiCares Relief Fund Auction, which will take place on Sept 9 in Beverly Hills, California and online.

Bill Wyman helped to launch the charitable initiative by offering his custom Mesa/Boogie bass amplifier rig, which the founding member of the Rolling Stones used in 1989 during the band’s iconic ‘Steel Wheels’ US Tour.

The English musician traveled with the historic item during the European leg of the tour, known as Urban Jungle World Tour, which marked his last live concerts with the rock ‘n’ roll band.

The entire Mesa/Boogie bass rig will be sold with no reserve with a conservative pre-auction estimate between US$200,000 and US$300,000 and has been appraised at US$2 million.

Additionally, Billie Eilish, Barbra Streisand, Cher, Depeche Mode, Hans Zimmer, Blake Shelton, Brandon Flowers, Tony Iommi, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have all donated iconic items and memorabilia from their collection.

While the sale’s catalogue has yet to be disclosed, Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant took to Twitter to tease his contribution.

“Love the guitar been practising in my bedroom for 55 yrs..,” he cryptically told his fans.

Proceeds from the forthcoming auction, hosted by Julien’s Auctions, will benefit the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund.

The fund, established in March by the Recording Academy and its affiliated charitable organisation MusiCares, helps professionals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic due to the cancellation of income-generating music events and other industry work opportunities.

“Having myself been in quarantine for the past ten weeks, I can really feel for my fellow musicians and artists who are suffering from the impact of the pandemic.

“When MusiCares reached out to me about providing something for their Covid-19 Relief Fund, I decided to help by offering my original bass rig that I used on the ‘Steel Wheels’ US Tour of 1989, which I consider to be an important part of the Stones and music’s history,” Wyman said in a statement.

“Nothing would please me more than to know that the proceeds from the sale of this, will go to support my fellow musicians during this time of need, and to also know that my bass rig will find a new home where it will be appreciated for years to come.”

Julien’s Auction is calling on more personalities “from film, music, sports, fashion and more to look into their closets and archives and donate an iconic item or two to this urgent initiative.”



