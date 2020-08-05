Engineers create smart mask that speaks 8 languages

TOKYO: Whether in terms of gastronomy or technology, the Japanese never seem to run out of innovative ideas. The current context of the covid-19 pandemic and the widespread wearing of masks proves to be no exception.

A few months ago, Japanese engineers imagined and designed a smart facial mask connected to an app that makes it capable of transcribing dictation, amplifying the wearer’s voice, and translating speech into eight different languages (Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Indonesian, English, Spanish and French.)

It’s a good way to communicate more clearly with those you meet in stores or on the street without removing your masks.

Called “C-Mask,” the unit is made of white plastic and silicone. It carries an integrated microphone that connects to the wearer’s smartphone via Bluetooth.

Be warned, however: this connected mask does not provide protection against the virus.

Taisuke Ono, Donut Robotics’ CEO, clarified that it is designed to be worn over a standard face mask.

The first models of these masks will be sold for about US$40 and will be available in Japan in September.

They are expected to be released in China, the United States and Europe at a later date.



