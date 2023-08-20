Here’s a selection of stars from Indian cinema who shine just as bright on the international stage as they do at home.

From the far reaches of India to Asia and the rest of the world, the talented actors of Indian cinema have long captivated audiences everywhere. It’s no wonder that some of them have brought, and continue to bring, their talents to the western screen.

1. Priyanka Chopra

After winning the Miss World 2000 pageant, Priyanka Chopra got her start in showbiz with her first-ever acting gig in Tamil film “Thamizhan” (2002), followed by her Bollywood debut in “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy” (2003).

She would soon establish her place in the Indian film industry with her breakout role in the 2004 romantic thriller “Aitraaz”, which led to starring roles in blockbuster films “Krrish” and “Don” (both 2006), and their respective sequels.

The actress made her Hollywood debut in thriller series “Quantico” as lead character Alex Parrish, making history as the first South Indian to headline an American network drama series.

She has also appeared in Hollywood films such as “Baywatch”, “Isn’t It Romantic”, “We Can Be Heroes”, and “The Matrix Resurrections”.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made her onscreen debut at age six in the 1999 thriller “Sangharsh” before launching her acting career with a leading role in Karan Johar’s 2012 teen film “Student of the Year”.

She has since charted a rather illustrious filmography that includes her critically acclaimed performance as the titular character in the biopic “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, as well as the fantasy film “Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva” and a brief role in the Oscar-winning “RRR”.

The actress has now made her Hollywood debut in the spy thriller “Heart of Stone” alongside Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Matthias Schweighöfer. (Psst: check back in tomorrow to read FMT Lifestyle’s review!)

3. Dhanush

One of the biggest stars in modern Tamil cinema shot to international fame when the song “Why This Kolaveri Di” from the romantic psychological thriller “3” became the first Indian music video to cross 100 million views on YouTube.

Beyond this viral sensation, Dhanush had already earned widespread recognition for his performances in critically acclaimed films such as “Aadukalam”, “Maryan”, “Velaiilla Pattadhari”, and “Raanjhanaa”, the latter marking his Bollywood debut in 2013.

The Kollywood star made his international debut in 2018’s “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir” and, most recently, appeared in Hollywood action-thriller “The Gray Man” alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Regé-Jean Page.

4. Irrfan Khan

In a career spanning over three decades, the late actor is widely regarded as one of the finest actors in contemporary cinema, having garnered critical acclaim at home and across the globe.

This includes for performances in the Bafta award-winning “The Warrior”; “The Namesake”, which earned him a nomination for best supporting male at the 2007 Independent Spirit Awards; and the biographical sports drama “Paan Singh Tomar”.

He also had supporting roles in Hollywood films like “The Amazing Spider-Man”, “Life of Pi”, “Jurassic World”, and “Inferno”.

For his contribution to the field of the arts, Irrfan was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour in 2011, as well as a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Filmfare Awards. He passed away from neuroendocrine cancer in 2020.

5. Anil Kapoor

The veteran actor has appeared in more than 100 films since kicking off his acting career in 1979. These include his breakthrough role in 1983’s “Prem Partap Patiaale Waale”, as well as “Mr India”, “Tezaab”, “Meri Jung”, “Pukar”, “Dil Dhadakne Do”, and many more.

Anil started off strong on the international stage with the Academy award-winning “Slumdog Millionaire”, followed by a stint in the eighth season of action drama series “24”, and as the villain in “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” alongside none other than Tom Cruise.

The actor also voiced Baloo – originally voiced by director Andy Serkis – in the Hindi dub of “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle”.

BONUS: Shah Rukh Khan

This man, indeed, needs no introduction: the indisputable King of Bollywood is one of the world’s biggest movie stars.

With a career spanning 35 years, he is most well-known for playing dashing romantic heroes in “Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”, and “Chennai Express”, among many other popular Bollywood films.

Surprisingly enough, the charismatic actor has yet to make an appearance in any Hollywood productions, but the impact of his fanbase transcends borders.

There’s a cardboard cutout of him and fellow Bollywood actor Kajol on Switzerland’s Mount Titlis; he was awarded a Legion of Honour – the highest French order of merit – by the government of France in 2014; and, just last year, was voted one of the 50 greatest actors of all time in a readers’ poll by “Empire”.