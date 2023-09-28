This kid-friendly, pet-friendly restaurant in Mutiara Damansara promises loads of fun for everyone in the family, pooches included.

PETALING JAYA: Looking for a spot of family fun where the food is good, kids can run around and even dogs are welcomed with open arms… err paws?

Well, it’s time you head to The Red Beanbag, now housed in their new premises at Menara Mudajaya in the Mutiara Damansara area.

Initially inspired by the Australian brunch culture, the café has now evolved to incorporate family-friendly features as well, so everyone – kids, parents and pets – can have a jolly good time while there.

Clearly, the people behind The Red Beanbag designed the café with the family unit in mind, from carefully crafted menus for children featuring healthy, yummy meals, to more substantial dishes and top-notch specialty coffee that the adults crave. And yes, even the pets have a seat at the table if you bring them along.

Parents will be delighted with the dedicated play area for kids on the café’s mezzanine floor. There are even children’s workshops, the most recent being a lantern-making festival scheduled for Sept 29 this month. So book your places now!

Besides the beautifully designed indoor seating area, customers have the choice of outdoor setting as well, marked by its tasteful decor and natural lighting, making this an ideal spot for shutterbugs.

Unlike some cafés in the Klang Valley which may prize its ambience over its food, there’s certainly no chance of leaving hungry or dissatisfied after a meal at The Red Beanbag.

The café serves a wide range of dishes and drinks, from healthy appetisers to hearty mains, to quell the hungriest and peskiest of tummies. There are also top notch juices and specialty coffees to bring you back to life on a tough day.

Their portions are on the generous side, which makes the experience of dining-in at the café all the more worthwhile with its standard modern café price range.

Having been in the local food and beverage scene for over ten years now, the café has also seen the evolution of some of its food and beverage offerings – with best-sellers including the Super Awesome Fry Up, the RBB French Toast, Signature Baked Eggs, and Eggs Benedict among them.

There is also a fine selection of meat-free dishes for vegetarians – with the Lentil and Walnut Bolognese being one such dish that’s truly delicious.

Another memorable dish is the Kraken, a squid ink spaghetti served with grilled whole squid, shimeji mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and a spicy cream sauce.

If you have a sweet tooth, sink them into the mighty PB&J Pancakes. This mega tower of homemade pancakes topped with smooth peanut butter, mixed berry compote, strawberries and blueberries is best shared with one or better yet, everyone at the table.

Pioneers in their own right, the Red Beanbag also serves quality coffees from around the world, all the way from green bean to final brew.

On a hot Malaysian day, however, there’s nothing better than a cool refresher like the Cocomotion – a coconut, lychee and passionfruit drink that nicely complements the rich and heavy pancakes you just swallowed in a hurry.

If you’re in the mood for something more citrusy, try the Kantan Fizz made of cucumber, ginger, ginger flower and lemon.

And now, here’s something all pet lovers will be thrilled with – a fantastic outdoor hang-out spot so you and your pooch can have a sit-down meal together. What a treat for the little (and big) doggies!

Believing that pets are family too, the café offers a dog-friendly ice-cream – with the promise of many new offerings coming soon.

Indeed, if you find yourself in the area, swing by The Red Beanbag with the whole gang – two-legged and four-legged – for a truly relaxing time made all the sweeter with great food and drinks.

Follow The Red Beanbag on Facebook and Instagram or check out their website.

The Red Beanbag

G-2, Menara Mudajaya

12A, Jln PJU 7/3

Mutiara Damansara

Petaling Jaya

Business hours: 8.30am-5pm daily

Contact: 03-77318834