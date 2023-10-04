Building a strong company ethos requires constant nurturing, adaptability, and commitment from the CEO and the entire team.

Corporate culture refers to the values, beliefs, and behaviours that determine how a company’s employees and management interact, perform, and carry out their work. As discussed in yesterday’s article, a healthy corporate culture will lead to greater output and productivity by ensuring, among others, that employees feel valued and rewarded for their work.

If you’re the CEO of a company, no matter its size, you play a vital role in defining your organisation’s culture. As building and developing it is an ongoing process, here are some steps towards achieving this.

Define your core values

Your core values serve as the foundation of your organisation. These should encapsulate what your company stands for and guide its actions and decisions.

Communicate your ethos

Once you’ve defined your values, communicate them clearly and consistently to your team. Your employees should understand and align themselves with these principles.

Involve your team

Engaging your colleagues in the culture-building process can enhance their commitment and make your organisation more inclusive.

Reinforce your work environment

This can be done through clear and concise policies, procedures, rewards, and recognition. Consistency is key to making your culture tangible and sustainable.

Evolve your culture

As the professional landscape is subject to change owing to factors such as technology and market trends, it’s crucial for your workplace environment to adapt, too.

Encourage learning and development

The best organisational cultures foster an atmosphere of continuous learning and growth. Promoting one where employees feel encouraged to learn new skills, take on new challenges, and step out of their comfort zones can significantly improve morale, performance, and job satisfaction.

This can be achieved through regular training, workshops, mentorship programmes, and access to educational resources.

Celebrate success and efforts

Everyone likes to feel appreciated. Recognising and celebrating successes, big or small, is an excellent way to boost morale and reinforce positive behaviour.

This recognition doesn’t always have to be in the form of financial rewards. Simple gestures like a public acknowledgment, a thank-you note, or even an occasional Employee of the Month award can go a long way.

Build trust and transparency

Trust is the cornerstone of any successful company. As a leader, demonstrating honesty, integrity, and transparency can foster a sense of trustworthiness within your team.

This includes being open about the company’s performance, sharing updates and news, and maintaining clear communication at all times.

Promote work-life balance

In today’s hyperconnected world, striking a healthy work-life balance has become more important than ever.

CEOs can contribute to this by setting realistic expectations, respecting boundaries, and promoting policies that accommodate the diverse needs of their employees, such as flexible working hours or remote work options.

Nurture diversity and inclusion

A diverse and inclusive organisation is not just morally right, it’s also good for business. It can lead to richer discussions, more innovative ideas, and better decision-making.

Promote diversity and inclusion by implementing fair recruitment practices, providing equal growth opportunities, and fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and heard.

The journey of culture building

Building a strong corporate ethos is a journey rather than a destination; it’s a dynamic process that requires constant nurturing, adaptability, and commitment from the CEO and the entire team.

Whether it’s through leading by example, promoting open communication, encouraging collaboration, or even lightening the mood, each step you take towards enriching your company culture is a step towards ensuring the growth and prosperity of your organisation.

Dennis Relojo-Howell is the managing director of Psychreg and host of ‘The DRH Show’. Connect with him on X (Twitter) at @dennisr_howell.