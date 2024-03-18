You can directly make payment for these protection plans through your EPF Account 2. (Pexels pic)

With the surge in health issues recently, it’s essential that you and your family have access to proper healthcare coverage.

Fortunately, you are able to find various types of insurance and takaful in Malaysia that can help protect you from unexpected medical expenses.

However, with so many options in the market, many often struggle to determine which insurance and takaful protection plans are best for them, as well as which plan is most accessible and convenient to obtain.

In fact, there are many insurance and takaful plans available online.

The new Etiqa Critical Care Plus/Etiqa Critical Care Takaful Plus plan is exclusive to EFP members.

One of them is Etiqa, a company that offers protection not only for you but for your family as well.

Etiqa, in collaboration with EPF, is introducing new insurance and critical illness takaful plans under Etiqa Life Insurance Berhad (ELIB) and Etiqa Family Takaful Berhad (EFTB).

These affordable Etiqa plans are specifically made available to help the B40 and M40 groups attain healthcare coverage through online payments via their EPF Account 2.

There are two plans under this scheme – Etiqa Term Plus / Etiqa Term Takaful Plus and Etiqa Critical Care Plus / Etiqa Critical Care Takaful Plus.

The Etiqa Term Plus / Etiqa Term Takaful Plus is a coverage plan that provides protection for you and your loved ones.

It offers coverage for death, total and permanent disability, protection options of up to RM200,000, and much more.

The coverage plan is easy to apply for and you are guaranteed approval without the need for health checks.

This plan is suitable for those aged between 17 and 65 years old, including children aged between 14 days and 16 years old.

Meanwhile, the Etiqa Critical Care Plus / Etiqa Critical Care Takaful Plus is a critical illness protection plan that provides coverage for 42 types of critical illnesses.

This plan also offers an additional 50% of the sum insured or the sum covered when diagnosed with cancer.

The registration process is simple — you and your spouse need only answer four simple questions. Children under the plan will not need to answer any questions.

Here’s a closer look at some of the other benefits, which are subject to terms and conditions:

Etiqa Term Plus / Etiqa Term Takaful Plus

Guaranteed approval.

Protects your family in one plan.

Protection of up to RM200,000.

Hassle-free withdrawal from EPF Account 2.

Affordable premium/contribution from as low as RM12 per year.

Flexible protection starting from RM10,000 up to RM200,000.

Etiqa Critical Care Plus / Etiqa Critical Care Takaful Plus

Protection for 42 types of critical illnesses.

Protects your family in one plan.

Protection of up to RM200,000.

Hassle-free withdrawal from EPF Account 2.

Affordable premium/contribution from as low as RM16 per year.

Additional 50% of sum insured or sum covered when diagnosed with cancer.

This article originally appeared in Harian Metro, with rights to be republished on Free Malaysia Today.