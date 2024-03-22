In ‘The Believers’, these whippersnappers stumble upon a ‘business’ opportunity exploiting people’s religious beliefs for money. (Netflix pic)

Today, March 22

‘Buying Beverly Hills’, season 2 (series)

Mauricio Umansky and his team at The Agency return to dish on who’s buying, selling and/or breaking up in Beverly Hills. Find out what FMT Lifestyle thought of season 1 of this glittery reality series!

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (film)

After more than 30 years as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Maverick trains a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialised – and incredibly dangerous – mission. Tom Cruise reprises his role in this blockbuster sequel to the 1986 classic.

‘The Casagrandes Movie’ (film)

After a surprise family trip to Mexico derails Ronnie Anne’s birthday plans, she is determined to prove that she’s old enough to do her own thing, even if it means confronting an ancient pre-teen demigod whose angst has apocalyptic potential. An animated movie based on the Nickelodeon series.

Monday, March 25

‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’, season 9 (series)

Gabby and her host of feline friends play their way through her spectacular dollhouse, complete with mini worlds and neverending surprises. This might be a series for kids.

Wednesday, March 27

‘The Believers’ (series)

When their startup goes deep into debt, three entrepreneurs run a risky scam from a Buddhist temple to pay back a massive loan before time runs out. A Thai crime drama.

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’, season 1 (series)

To join the elite of Salt Lake City, you need faith, money and a spotless reputation – and this group of housewives will stop at nothing to stay on top. Quality entertainment at its finest.

Thursday, March 28

‘Bad Dinosaurs’ (series)

A lovably mischievous Tyrannosaurus family explores their colourful prehistoric world, having slapstick fun with the silly dinosaurs who live there. This, too, might be a series for kids.

Friday, March 29

‘The Beautiful Game’ (film)

A team of English football players heads to Rome for the annual Homeless World Cup, in this feel-good drama starring Bill Nighy and Micheal Ward.

‘Is It Cake?’, season 3 (series)

New episodes of this deliciously enjoyable series debut, as more contestants create cakes that replicate common objects in an effort to trick celebrity judges.

Sunday, March 31

‘Dexter’ (series)

All eight seasons of this once-acclaimed series starring Michael C Hall premieres on the streamer, including its controversial series finale!

‘Dual’ (film)

After buying a clone to take her place, a woman facing a grim prognosis discovers that to carry on living, she’ll have to fight her double to the death. Karen Gillen, Theo James and Aaron Paul star in this sci-fi thriller.

‘Mr Malcolm’s List’ (film)

A young woman rebuffed by London’s most selective bachelor enlists her childhood friend to assume the role of his ideal mate – solely to break his heart. A British period romantic comedy.

‘Resident Evil’ (films)

A slew of live-action and animated movies based on the popular horror video game premieres today: “Resident Evil”, “Resident Evil: Apocalypse”, “Afterlife”, “Retribution”, “The Final Chapter”, “Degeneration”, “Damnation”, and “Vendetta”. Go nuts.