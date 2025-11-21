Budget 2026 measures for women, seniors, youths and gig workers

The government has allocated close to RM500 million in financing for women, with a range of initiatives.

KUALA LUMPUR : Budget 2026 was announced last month, during which the government highlighted new and ongoing financial measures for groups including women, senior citizens, youths, and gig workers. Here’s an overview.

For women

The government has allocated close to RM500 million in financing for women, with a range of initiatives.

1. Paduri Madani programme

A RM200 million financing facility for Bumiputera, Chinese and Indian women entrepreneurs in the B40 category. The interest rate is 10% for up to RM30,000 and three years. While this interest rate might seem high, it could be worth it for entrepreneurs who were previously ineligible for financing.

2. Madani Wanita-i

Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) runs this programme, which provides RM150 million in financing for women entrepreneurs in nano, micro and small enterprises. The interest rate is 4%, with funding of up to RM100,000 and tenure of up to seven years.

3. MySMELady 2.0

Managed by SME Bank and providing up to RM50 million in financing, this is targeted at women in micro, small and medium enterprises. The interest rate is up to 5% with funding of up to RM3 million.

4. Special Business Financing Scheme for Women

Mara manages this RM40 million financing facility with an emphasis on Bumiputera women entrepreneurs. The interest rate is up to 3.5% with a financing size of RM150,000. The loan tenure is up to 10 years – the highest on this list.

5. BRPlus – i BizLady

Bank Rakyat runs this RM30 million programme targeted at women in micro, small, and medium enterprises and cooperatives. It provides a financing size of up to RM1 million and a tenure of up to seven years, with multiple interest rates:

small and medium enterprises: base financing rate of 6.58% as of July + 1.5%;

micro enterprises: 7.5%.

6. Women empowerment programmes

The government has also set aside about RM25 million for women empowerment programmes that range from single-mother assistance to health tests and screenings.

7. Program Kasih Ibu Tunggal

This programme is under the women’s development department (JPW), which helps single mothers to

restructure and manage their finances;

navigate the legal environment in Malaysia; and

expand their personal potential.

8. Mammogram and cervical cancer test subsidy

An RM8 million subsidy is provided for women aged 35-70 to undergo mammograms at private facilities registered with the National Population and Family Development Board. A further RM5.5 million in subsidies has been allocated for cervical cancer screening.

9. Perantis

The government has allocated RM4 million for this programme headed by the women, family and community development ministry. It aims to provide leadership training for women.

For senior citizens

1. Cash assistance for senior citizens

Senior citizens aged 60 and above years old with no spouse are eligible for up to RM1,200 in cash assistance in 2026 under Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah and SARA. If he or she falls under the poor or hardcore poor category, they can get an additional RM1,200.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced last month that welfare allocation for senior citizens would be raised to RM1.26 billion, benefitting 180,000 elderly individuals.

2. Senior assistance programme

This programme is under the social welfare department, which offers various types of assistance:

Bantuan Warga Emas : A living allowance of RM600 per month.

: A living allowance of RM600 per month. Senior citizens activity centre : A place for senior citizens to perform daily activities and attend training courses and programmes.

: A place for senior citizens to perform daily activities and attend training courses and programmes. Senior citizens care unit : Provides transport services to senior citizens who live alone or who can’t afford to get medical services.

For youths

1. Madani Belia-i

Managed by BSN, this is a RM150 million financing facility targeted at youth entrepreneurs aged 30 and below in the nano, micro and small business sectors. It has an interest rate of up to 4% for amounts up to RM100,000.

2. Skim Pembiayaan Tekun Mobilepreneur 4.0

This scheme is targeted at youths who perform delivery services using motorcycles. With a fund size of RM10 million, the interest rate, amount financed, and tenure are criteria-dependent.

3. Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programme 2.0

A financing facility with a fund size of RM15 million, this initiative is for Bumiputera youths aged 40 and below. The interest rate is a cool 0% with a financing amount of RM500,000 and tenure of up to five years.

4. Tunas Usahawan Belia Bumiputera

SME Corp runs this programme with an allocation of RM12 million, is geared towards training youth entrepreneurs in starting and running a business.

5. Technical Entrepreneur Development

Mara runs this programme with an allocation of RM8 million, aimed at public and private higher education institution (IPTA, IPTS and IPMa) graduates.

It aims to train technopreneurs by providing 60% in financing and 40% in grants to buy machinery and equipment.

For gig workers

While the new i-Saraan Plus contribution for gig and self-employed workers is groundbreaking, there are two additional budget measures available.

1. Madani Gig

With an allocation of RM20 million, BSN runs this programme targeted at gig workers who operate through digital platforms. The interest rate is up to 4%, and gig workers can obtain up to RM20,000 in financing of up to five years.

2. Skim Pembiayaan Tekun Mobilepreneur 4.0

As above: this is targeted at youths who perform delivery services using motorcycles. With a fund size of RM10 million, the interest rate, amount financed, and tenure are criteria-dependent.

