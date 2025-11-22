‘Wicked: For Good’ will not change you for the better

‘Wicked: For Good’ sees Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) pushed to opposite sides. (Universal Pictures pic)

Adapting a Tony Award–winning musical for the screen is never easy – splitting it into two parts is even riskier.

So when Jon M Chu’s “Wicked”, the prequel to the much-loved “Wizard of Oz”, hit cinemas last year and audiences learnt it would unfold over two films, the reaction was equal parts excitement and trepidation.

The first “Wicked” proved a clear success, with stunning visuals, cinematic musical numbers, and powerhouse performances from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Naturally, the question was whether Part Two – “Wicked: For Good” – could summon the same magic.

The answer is… no. While “Wicked: For Good” delivers in its songs, tone, and cinematography, it lacks the emotional heart that made last year’s film soar.

Dorothy’s unexpected arrival to Oz sends Elphaba down a darker path. (Universal Pictures pic)

“Wicked: For Good” returns to Oz, where Elphaba (Erivo) – now the infamous “Wicked Witch of the West” – moves through the shadows, trying to expose the Wizard’s (Goldblum) lies and protect the animals.

High above the emerald skyline, Glinda (Grande) enjoys newfound authority as the kingdom’s glittering symbol of “goodness”, even as doubt starts to creep in.

Everything shifts when a whirlwind drops a Kansas girl named Dorothy into Oz. Her arrival electrifies the people, stirring fear, hope, and hysteria, and sends Elphaba on a desperate hunt to reclaim something precious.

As the regime tightens its grip, political plots and familiar faces collide, pushing Elphaba and Glinda toward a long-awaited reckoning.

When it comes to performances, both Erivo and Grande shine. The film’s darker songs, built on heavier themes, let them showcase more mature and nuanced vocals that reflect their characters’ journeys.

The titular number, “For Good,” may not carry the same impact as “Defying Gravity”, but it’s perhaps the one scene where you truly feel for Glinda and Elphaba. With genuine tenderness, Erivo and Grande capture the depth of their sisterhood.

In ‘Wicked: For Good’, Glinda is forced to choose between fame and loyalty. (Universal Pictures pic)

Goldblum, who plays the infamous Wizard, brings his own brand of eccentricity, humour, and charm to the role. Experienced actor that he is, Goldblum treads the line between genuine repentance and selfishness very carefully, giving audiences an extremely relatable Wizard.

One of the pain points of “Wicked: For Good” is that it lacks the heart and emotional depth of the first film.

Last year’s “Wicked” was filled with moments that genuinely moved audiences – from the tender dance between Elphaba and Glinda to the iconic “Defying Gravity” sequence.

The second film, unfortunately, offers far fewer scenes with that kind of emotional pull. Yes, Part Two takes on a darker tone, but while there is a journey, it’s only lightly sprinkled with heartfelt moments rather than driven by them.

The more obvious issue with the film is how it gets tangled up with Dorothy and the original “Wizard of Oz” storyline.

As in the stage musical, Dorothy is barely present, and every moment where “Wicked” overlaps with the events of “The Wizard of Oz” feels oddly rushed. Like Dorothy, you might feel as though you’re caught in a cyclone too.

Jeff Goldblum plays the Wizard with pitch-perfect eccentricity and charm. (Universal Pictures pic)

The director had a golden opportunity to address the pacing issues long associated with the stage version and weave a stronger, more measured storyline. After all, he had an entire film – all 137 minutes of it – to fix it, but he didn’t. Or perhaps he wasn’t allowed to, which is a shame. Art forms should evolve.

Our very own Michelle Yeoh brings plenty of malice to Madame Morrible, stepping into the role with ease – perhaps too much ease.

The beloved Oscar winner doesn’t add much depth or nuance, and Morrible’s overt horribleness ends up feeling flat. Playing her as someone who truly believes she’s acting for the good of Oz might have made her far more chilling.

And in a cast filled with powerhouse musical performers, Yeoh’s singing unfortunately sticks out like a sore thumb. Still, if you’re willing to overlook these shortcomings, Yeoh delivers a solid take on Morrible.

Ultimately, “Wicked: For Good” will have you singing along to its catchy numbers, dazzle you with its visuals, and even inspire you with its message on home, friendship, and self-worth.

But if you’re hoping to be truly spellbound or have your heartstrings tugged, know this: “Wicked: For Good” will not change you for the better.

As of press time, ‘Wicked: For Good’ is screening in cinemas nationwide.