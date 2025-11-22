Ilham’s moving art gallery brings joy to B40 kids

Ilham Gallery KL’s latest project ‘Skola Gambar Ilham’ involved converting a 12-metre shipping container into a mobile art gallery. (Kenta Chai pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : In mid-2025, Ilham Gallery embarked on an ambitious project to make local art more accessible to the public.

Calling it “Skola Gambar Ilham”, they transformed a 12-metre shipping container into a mobile art gallery, designed to travel the country showcasing art to communities that seldom have the opportunity to enjoy it.

Ilham Gallery director Rahel Joseph said she had been envisioning such an initiative for some time, and was delighted to see it finally come to fruition.

“It’s Ilham’s 10th year, so we thought it would be a good time for this project. Over the last decade, we’ve made much progress to encourage visits to the gallery. So we thought, now that we have people coming into Ilham, it’s time we also take the art out,” Rahel told FMT Lifestyle.

The idea for the mobile art exhibition was initially met with some doubt: nothing of the sort had ever been done before. Wouldn’t it be risky, transporting valuable works of art across great distances, potentially exposing them to harm or damage?

Regardless, Ilham Gallery pressed forward. Their climate-controlled mobile gallery set out on its first phase in July, transporting 12 eclectic local artworks to low-cost flats and B40 communities around the Klang Valley.

The interior of the mobile art gallery is temperature- and humidity-controlled to protect the artwork inside. (Kenta Chai pic)

The project proved a success, drawing enthusiastic crowds: so much so that Ilham Gallery hopes to repeat the success next year, expanding the route to Perak, Johor and East Coast states.

“In some locations, there were kids already waiting for our gallery before it arrived. Some of them came back again and again, bringing their friends and siblings. Many of them had their own opinions on the art,” Rahel said.

She recalled how at one stop, one woman stepped up as an impromptu “guide”, explaining the artworks to her friends. She even compared a figure in one of the paintings to her friend’s husband!

From July 5–Aug 17 the mobile art gallery travelled to about 12 locations in the Klang Valley, including PPR Hiliran Ampang, PPR Desa Mentari, Dewan Masyarakat Seri Bonus, Pusat Komuniti Gombak, PPR Taman Mulia, Sg Kempas, and Pulau Carey.

The specially curated exhibition was titled “Ceritalah” and featured artworks by 12 contemporary Malaysian artists: Anisa Abdullah, Ho Mei Kei, Ismail Hashim, Joshua Kane Gomes, Kide Baharudin, Nadirah Zakariya, Padil Osman, Pangrok Sulap, Rafiee Ghani, Sharon Chin, Vincent Leong, and Yau Bee Ling.

Visitors to the mobile gallery checking out the artworks of Skola Gambar Ilham, the art gallery on wheels. (Ilham Gallery KL pic)

The exhibition was a fascinating cross-section of contemporary Malaysian art, showcasing works created using a wide range of techniques: painting, printmaking, collages, batik, photography, sculptures, and video.

The exhibition explored how local artists created narratives about contemporary life in Malaysia, whether through documenting daily life in the city or kampung, or reflecting on relationships with the environment, family dynamics, or each other.

Visitors were given educational materials about the artworks, with the intention to stimulate learning and discussion. Educators were also present to offer further insight, with each site featuring workshops and other programmes.

Despite initial concerns, Rahel said the exhibition tour unfolded without incident. Their team’s only challenge was manoeuvring the large mobile art gallery through narrow, car-filled streets near low-cost flats.

Rahel said they intended to focus on improving the gallery over the next two years, and take it to further locations such as Sabah and Sarawak.

Young visitors engaging in one of Skola Gambar Ilham’s workshops. (Ilham Gallery KL pic)

She said she hoped Skola Gambar Ilham would inspire its visitors, especially the young, to learn more about Malaysia’s vibrant art scene, and discover the creative spark within them.

The aim of the gallery, she added, was not to encourage all of its visitors to become artists, but to equip them with valuable skills and insights.

“Through art, you can improve your creative and critical thinking skills, which is helpful for whatever career you eventually find yourself in. The ability to think outside the box, and problem-solve is definitely something employers look out for,” Rahel concluded.

“Even if we have just one person inspired to take up art after his or her visit, then I think the aim of this gallery has been achieved.”

