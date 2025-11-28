Kiefer Sutherland gets a Christmas glow up in ‘Tinsel Town’

Kiefer Sutherland had never performed a song or dance number before, making the experience both a real challenge and an exciting first for him. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Actor Kiefer Sutherland, whose career spans four decades, says he got to expand his repertoire in the new Christmas movie “Tinsel Town”.

Sutherland stars as past-his-prime Hollywood actor Bradley Mack. Deemed difficult and temperamental, Mack finds work drying up after he wraps the seventh instalment of his action movie franchise and is left with no choice but to accept an offer to appear in a play in England. But instead of London’s West End, Mack finds himself cast in a small town’s traditional Christmas pantomime production.

Sutherland showcases his singing and dancing skills as well as a range of emotions as Mack connects with his colourful co-stars and his estranged young daughter.

“I thought it was really heartwarming to follow a character that starts off the movie not the best version of themselves and through the Christmas spirit and his daughter, becomes the better version of himself. I think that’s a very kind of heartfelt, warm Christmas message,” Sutherland said at the film’s premiere in London on Thursday.

“I’ve never done a song and dance number before, so that was a real challenge for me and very exciting. After 40 years of doing this as a profession, to be able to find new things to try, makes me really grateful,” Sutherland, 58, said.

The film also stars Rebel Wilson as the pantomime’s choreographer, Jill. Theodora Williams, daughter of pop star Robbie Williams and actress Ayda Field, makes her acting debut as Jill’s daughter, Cara.

“My mum gave me advice to enjoy the moment. I was really worried about working on my accent because I don’t normally have a Yorkshire accent and I forgot the accent and just was in the moment and it worked out perfectly,” she said.

“Tinsel Town” is directed by Chris Foggin, who set out to make a movie all generations could watch together at Christmas. A celebration of the British pantomime tradition, it also stars Katherine Ryan as Mack’s agent and Derek Jacobi as Albert, who has devoted his life to the theatre form.

“It celebrates Britishness, but it also celebrates kindness,” said actress Maria Friedman who plays a member of the troupe. “It’s got a big, warm heart. My goodness, don’t we need that right now.”

“Tinsel Town” is released in select US theatres and digital platforms on Friday and debuts on Sky Cinema in the UK on Dec 5.