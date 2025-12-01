Getha’s premium bedding collection features ‘Miracle Latex’ technology

Getha has introduced a new bed frame equipped with an automatic lifting system powered by German hydraulic motors. (Getha pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Getha, Malaysia’s leading bedding manufacturer, has launched its Transforme Miracle Latex collection, developed using 100% natural latex infused with Graphite Plus to deliver a cooler, cleaner, and more responsive sleep experience.

Introduced during an event at The Exchange TRX here, the collection features mattresses, pillows and bolsters paired with BioCool, Malaysia’s first natural cooling fabric made entirely from 100% sugarcane-based cooling yarn.

The combination of Miracle Latex and BioCool provides improved airflow, enhanced heat dissipation, and a naturally comfortable sleep temperature without relying on air-conditioning.

Getha project director Kevin Tan said Graphite Plus significantly enhances the performance of natural latex.

“Graphite Plus not only increases the elasticity of latex but also improves heat dissipation and maintains a more hygienic mattress surface as it is naturally antimicrobial & hypoallergenic,” he said.

“This combination results in a more durable, cleaner mattress that supports deeper sleep even in hot and humid tropical weather.”

More elastic than conventional materials

Tests conducted by the Malaysian Rubber Board show that Miracle Latex is up to four times more elastic than conventional materials and 1.5 times more elastic than standard natural latex.

This elasticity delivers ergonomic support, reduces pressure on the body, and helps promote restorative rest.

Getha’s new Elevate Bed Frame lifts with a single tap, revealing hidden storage and making sheet-changing effortless. (Getha pic)

To complement the mattress, Getha has also introduced a new bed frame equipped with an automatic lifting system powered by German hydraulic motors. The frame includes a natural-latex-padded headboard and recessed design that makes changing bedsheets easier.

“With this system, a heavy mattress can be lifted with a single button press, revealing a hidden storage compartment beneath the bed,” Tan said.

Transforme Miracle Latex product range

Enjoy up to 35% off and rebates of up to RM1,500 in conjunction with the launch of Getha’s Transforme Miracle Latex collection. (Getha pic)

The newly launched collection consists of:

Transforme Miracle Latex mattress

Transforme Miracle Latex pillow

Transforme Miracle Latex bolster

Miracle Latex starter pillow (without BioCool fabric)

Prices range from RM399 to RM8,999, depending on product and size.

In conjunction with the launch, Getha is offering discounts of up to 35% and a trade-in programme with rebates of up to RM1,500, allowing customers to purchase a queen-size mattress for RM3,699.

BioCool fabric keeps your bed naturally cool without relying on air-conditioning. (Getha pic)

The BioCool fabric used in the collection is produced from cooling yarn naturally derived from sugarcane fibres and enhanced with:

24-hour nano silver antibacterial protection

black carbon yarn for antistatic properties

These features ensure a sleep surface that stays clean, fresh and safe while maintaining a naturally cool temperature.

Designed for complete sleep comfort

The Transforme Miracle Latex collection aims to deliver an all-round sleep experience by combining:

gentle comfort

optimal body support

natural cooling

continuous hygiene protection

The result is a fresher, healthier and more uninterrupted night’s rest.

Tan noted that the innovation reflects Getha’s commitment to advancing Malaysia’s natural latex craftsmanship and strengthening its position as an industry leader.

Getha’s Brand of the Year Awards over the years. (Getha pic)

Getha has received the World Branding Award in the mattress and bedding category 10 times over the past decade, with ceremonies held at prestigious venues including Kensington Palace, the Tower of London, and the Osaka Museum of Fine Arts.

This article originally appeared on Harian Metro, with rights to be republished on Free Malaysia Today.