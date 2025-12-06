Azri’s chemical romance: meet Malaysia’s ‘fragrance surgeon’

Mohd Azri Rani has a background in battery chemistry, which gives him a clear advantage when it comes to creating fragrances. (Mohd Azri Rani pic)

SHAH ALAM : From outside the room, the sweet scent of tropical flowers is already detectable. Surrounded by rows of glass flasks, each containing its own solution, Mohd Azri Rani studies every subtle colour change – shifts in hue that carry their own meaning for Malaysia’s “fragrance surgeon”.

Hailing from Pahang, Azri’s expertise lies in multifunctional battery technology. But an unexpected discovery during a battery electrolyte study in 2020 opened a new chapter – one that has led him into the world of perfume creation.

The chemistry lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam now has his own fragrance line, Dr Azri’s Perfume, born from that accidental breakthrough. What sets his perfumes apart is their impressive longevity: up to 72 hours, compared with the usual 7-9 hours of most fragrances, including international brands.

The 41-year-old recalled how, in 2019, he had been accepted to conduct three months of research on battery electrolytes at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). However, the spread of Covid-19 restricted travel to the US.

He thus continued his research in the UiTM lab in 2020, where he accidentally produced a new compound.

“I was conducting an electrolyte test for batteries when the new compound formed. Theoretically, A plus B should give C, but this time the outcome was unusual: the compound was unique and sticky.

“After analysing it, I found that its properties resembled those of base compounds used in fragrance products,” he outlined.

The discovery sparked his curiosity to further explore the compound’s potential. “I didn’t originally intend to create perfume, but if a molecule shows potential, I feel obligated to investigate it,” Azri added.

When global borders reopened in 2021, he flew to Imperial College London and later to Deakin University in Australia to carry out further research on his discovery.

At Deakin University in Melbourne, Azri carried out further research on his fixative discovery. (Mohd Azri Rani pic)

Upon returning to Malaysia in June that year, he resumed his research at UiTM with alternating cycles of failure and success. His perseverance eventually paid off when he identified the compound’s key characteristic: a fixative – a fundamental ingredient that extends fragrance longevity.

Tests showed its molecules could preserve scent for up to 72 hours.

Precision analysis and formula development

In the perfume industry, longevity is the primary challenge faced by perfumers. In this regard, Azri – who earned his PhD in electrochemistry in 2012 and completed his sub-specialisation in ionic liquids and battery chemistry at Kyoto University, Japan, from 2015 to 2017 – had a clear advantage.

“Perfume isn’t just a mix of scents; it’s a fusion of art and science that requires a harmonious balance of top, middle and base notes,” he said.

In perfumery, top, middle, and base notes refer to three aromatic layers that form a perfume’s structure. Each layer emerges at different times after application and contributes to the overall scent experience.

During the subsequent year-long study, Azri mapped out hundreds of aromatic molecules – from light, fast-evaporating components to heavier molecules that form the base notes. His ability to “dissect” chemical structures earned him the nickname “Malaysia’s fragrance surgeon”.

From this analysis, he identified the primary cause of fast-fading scents: the high decomposition rate of molecules when exposed to air. Building on his earlier fixative discovery, Azri developed an aromatic adhesive that bonds fragrance components to fabric or surfaces, releasing them gradually while maintaining the balance of top, middle and base notes.

This formulation’s uniqueness lies in its integration of two distinct yet complementary fields – electrochemistry and perfumery – resulting in fragrances that remain long-lasting even after a single spray.

This technological innovation eventually led to the creation of Dr Azri’s Perfume in 2021. Additionally, Azri sought halal certification from the Islamic development department to ensure the alcohol used in his fragrances is permissible.

Azri at work in his UiTM lab, where he and his research assistants handle formulation; the manufacturing of the perfumes is done in a GMP-certified factory. (Mohd Azri Rani pics)

All formulation work is conducted in the UiTM lab until the product is ready for commercial production, which takes place in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-certified facility to guarantee consumer safety and scientific integrity.

“At the UiTM lab, with the help of seven research assistants, we only handle formulation work. Every ingredient must have a material safety data sheet. Likewise, the finished product must be produced in a GMP-certified factory because it falls under the notification requirements of the health ministry.

“Adhering to these standards is not just an industry requirement – it’s a commitment to consumer safety,” Azri stressed.

Azri’s ‘Journey’

Azri acknowledges that the most effective marketing strategy is user experience. “When someone wears this perfume and the scent lasts, they naturally tell others. That authenticity is more powerful than advertising.”

This approach has resulted in over 100,000 bottles of Dr Azri’s Perfume sold since its launch. Leveraging e-commerce platforms, Azri offers an affordable alternative comparable to international brands.

To date, he has developed 10 variants, including his personal favourite, “Journey” – a fragrance blending lemon, jasmine and amber to reflect the twists and turns of his career

Each aroma tells its own story: lemon symbolises enthusiastic beginnings and the drive to try something new; jasmine represents dedication and resilience in the face of failure and research challenges; and amber signifies maturity, success, and the impact of innovation.

Launched in 2021, Dr Azri’s Perfume is halal-certified and thus far consists of 10 varieties. (Mohd Azri Rani pic)

These days, Azri has shifted his focus towards educating the public about the science behind fragrances.

“When users understand why a perfume lasts long, they appreciate its innovation more,” he explained, adding that he uploads experiment videos and chemical explanations on his social media platforms.

At the same time, he hopes to build a national fragrance research ecosystem. “Malaysia has talent – we just lack exposure,” he pointed out.

To that end, he provides opportunities for his students to engage directly in fragrance research, which he hopes will serve as an important step towards a competitive local perfume industry.

Ultimately, Azri hopes young people will see perfumery not merely as artistic creativity but as a strategic sector that contributes to economic growth, technological development, and the country’s global competitiveness.

To him, the fragrance is not merely a commercial product but a symbol of learning, creativity, and the courage to explore.

“When young people see what can be achieved through science and perfumery, I hope they are inspired to explore their own potential and to see science as more than just theory,” he concluded.

